MERRILLVILLE — The town of Merrillville will be celebrating National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

“The parking lot will be sectioned off by wards, and so we encourage residents to come out and have the opportunity to meet your elected official and have fellowship with neighbors,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said. “There will be food, water, pop, music, games for the kids, bouncy houses, popcorn, snow cones, and more.”

There will be an informational table set up at the entrance of the event so visitors can see which ward they live in and visit that area of the event.

“We’re looking for a great time, everyone is welcome, please come out and enjoy yourself,” Hardaway said.

National Night Out also offers a great opportunity to meet with the Town’s first responders to share your concerns and receive safety tips.

“I’m really looking forward to that,” Merrillville Police Chief Kosta Nuses said of National Night Out. “To seeing the public and meeting people and getting an idea of what they expect from the Police Department.”

Call 219-769-5711, ext. 303 for more information about National Night Out.

PHOTOS: Pierogi Fest off to steamy start