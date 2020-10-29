Merrillville community center receives $10 million donation

Pettit described the donation as “probably one of the most important if not the most important item that the town of Merrillville has ever experienced in its 50 year history.”

He said the White family established its roots in Merrillville decades ago with the development of the former Radisson Hotel, Star Plaza Theatre and the Twin Towers property, and the family continues to have a significant impact on the community.

“The foundation is proud to honor Dean and Barbara’s legacy by providing the lead gift to the Merrillville Community Center,” Pettit said. “It is their hope that this center enhances the quality of life for the town’s citizens and serves as a gathering place for people of all ages to engage, learn and improve their physical and emotional health.”

In addition to the gift from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, the town could receive additional contributions from other entities and businesses.

Pettit said Merrillville will offer smaller sponsorship opportunities for other areas of the community center, including scoreboards and courts.