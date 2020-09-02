 Skip to main content
Merrillville Community Center work advances
MERRILLVILLE — Town officials seemed pleased with the progress made at Merrillville’s community center.

Groundbreaking took place at the end of last year for the 90,000-square-foot facility on Broadway near 66th Place, and a significant amount of work has been done since then.

“It’s turned out to be everything we thought it would be,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said of the community center.

When finished, the facility will feature a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, a multi-function event center, a gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts and other amenities.

“Well overdue for this town that’s going to be 50 years old next year,” Pettit said.

A multipurpose athletic field will be outside of the structure, and the municipality is establishing an agreement that will allow Merrillville Pop Warner and Merrillville Youth Soccer to use the field.

Glass installation and parking lot paving are among the latest projects tackled at the construction site.

Pettit said the project is moving along as scheduled.

“It is anticipated by CORE (Construction) that they will turn the keys over to the town Feb. 1,” Pettit said. “We’ll have about a month to move in, and a tentative grand opening is March 1 of next year.”

As Merrillville moves closer to the opening, officials are establishing operating budgets for the facility.

Once is it well-established, town leaders anticipate operations will be funded through charges for programs, rentals and other offerings at the community center.

Until that happens, town officials have contemplated a variety of options to secure funding for initial operations, and it appears the municipality will offer sponsorship opportunities for different areas of the community center.

“Businesses in the town can sponsor a basketball court or rock climbing wall or the walking trail, which will help with the operating expenses in the community center,” Pettit said.

Town leaders began discussing that option earlier this year. At one time, there were conversations about avoiding the sponsorships because of financial issues caused by COVID-19.

Merrillville also has explored using potential proceeds from the sale of the former Fieldhouse facility for community center operations.

