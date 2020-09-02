Merrillville Community Center work advances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials seemed pleased with the progress made at Merrillville’s community center.

Groundbreaking took place at the end of last year for the 90,000-square-foot facility on Broadway near 66th Place, and a significant amount of work has been done since then.

“It’s turned out to be everything we thought it would be,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said of the community center.

When finished, the facility will feature a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, a multi-function event center, a gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts and other amenities.

“Well overdue for this town that’s going to be 50 years old next year,” Pettit said.

A multipurpose athletic field will be outside of the structure, and the municipality is establishing an agreement that will allow Merrillville Pop Warner and Merrillville Youth Soccer to use the field.

Glass installation and parking lot paving are among the latest projects tackled at the construction site.

Pettit said the project is moving along as scheduled.