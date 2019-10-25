The Merrillville Community Planetarium at Pierce Middle School invites students and families to reach for the stars.
Since it was founded in 1973, the planetarium has been a major part of the Merrillville Community Schools’ science curriculum from kindergarten through twelfth grade. As the only planetarium in a K-12 school system in Northwest Indiana, its main purpose is to educate Merrillville students.
“We give programs and support the curriculum at the Merrillville schools,” said planetarium director Gregg Williams. “We have a wide variety of programs that cover a lot of different topics for ages from kindergarten to twelfth grade. We have a library of 50 programs. About half of those are seen by Merrillville students.”
The planetarium also welcomes groups from other schools or organizations, and it holds seasonal shows that are open to the public.
In October, the planetarium presented The Autumn Sky to the public.
“We do four public shows a year, and we make sure one of those shows is a constellation show,” Williams said. “This time it’s in the fall. We’ll take a look at what the sky looks like as the sun goes down in the middle of October. We’ll talk about what stars and planets are visible. We might talk about how you can find the direction north by using the Little Dipper in the sky.”
Other features of The Autumn Sky included the Summer Triangle, Pegasus the Winged Horse, and Andromeda the Chained Maiden, plus Jupiter and Saturn.
Although the fall, winter and spring shows are designed for all ages, the planetarium does offer one show per year geared to children. In Summer 2020, that show will be Larry Cat in Space, a stowaway on a trip to the moon.
After public planetarium shows, visitors can proceed to the rooftop observatory to see the sky, weather permitting.
“We have a portable telescope we set up to show planets or the moon, nebulas and galaxies that aren’t visible to the naked eye,” Williams said.
In addition to public shows, the planetarium, which features a model of the space shuttle, a gift shop and large waiting area, also offers the space for private parties.
The facility and the planetarium equipment have changed since it was built in the early 1970s.
“When I came here in '82, there was not a single computer in the planetarium,” Williams said. “We used to have a planetary projector in the center of the room that looked very mechanical. We added a digital system to replace that in 2006, and we removed our projector a few years after that.
“We use digital projectors to turn our dome into a giant curved computer screen. We are not only able to show the sky as it looks from the earth, but we can fly through the solar system or through galaxies. You couldn’t possibly do that with the technology that was available in the 1970s,” he said.
Pierce Middle School students can join the Planetarium Club, Williams says.
“I had more than 120 kids come to the meeting to learn what the planetarium club was about. That’s 10% of the students in the entire school. I think we ended up accepting 90 students into training,” he said.
Club members are trained on the planetarium equipment, including lighting and digital projection, as well as how to run the gift shop and the waiting area. They also set up the telescopes on the rooftop observatory and help put together mailings to the community.
“They’re involved in every aspect of operating the planetarium,” Williams said.
“As kindergarten students they’re very excited and have lots of questions,” Williams said. “I see them at every grade level, so by the time they’re in fifth grade, they think it’s kind of commonplace, and they don’t realize many school systems don’t have their own planetariums.”
The planetarium stays busy throughout the year. According to Williams, the total attendance for the 2018-2019 school year was about 24,000 at 550 shows.
“We’ve have about three-quarters of a million people come to the planetarium since I came here in '82,” he said.