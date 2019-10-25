Planetarium shows

Winter Public Show: The Inner Solar System

Jan. 10, 17, 18, 24 and 25

This program explores the inner solar system, including the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars and the asteroid belt. Beginning with the formation of the solar system, the program compares the inner and outer planets before exploring each of those near the sun and the asteroids.

Spring Public Show: Galaxies and the Universe

April 10, 17, 18, 24 and 25

How big is the universe? How many stars are there? What are galaxies? How did the universe come to be? These are some of the questions that will be explored along with the skies of summer and fall. Topics include the Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxy, and the Big Bang Theory.

Summer Public Show: Larry Cat in Space

July 10, 17, 18, 24, and 25

Larry Cat is a curious feline whose human friend Diane is a geologist being sent to the moon. Larry is miserable until he gets an idea: follow Diane to the moon! Larry stows away aboard one of Diane’s trunks and his adventure begins. Larry Cat in Space is a family program for children of all ages.