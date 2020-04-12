× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE —The Town Council is considering several matters involving first responders, including the possibility of offering emergency pay to those who continue working on the front line.

No action has been taken on the matter, but the council has had preliminary discussions about offering additional pay to Merrillville police officers, firefighters and some civilian employees who are required to work at the Police Department.

Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville is thankful for the service of the police and fire departments during the coronavirus pandemic, and there are many precautions they must take while working in the public.

Bella said those precautions can result in additional expenses for employees, such as the costs of additional laundry to clean and sanitize the clothing they wear each day