MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council continues to consider potential raises for employees in 2019.
If salary increases are provided, it appears they would come as a flat amount instead of a percentage.
Damon Tsouklis, of Cender and Co., said providing a $1,000 salary increase to all employees would cost Merrillville an additional $105,000 in 2019.
Giving workers a $1,500 raise would increase town expenses by $157,000 next year, Tsouklis said.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, chairman of Merrillville's Budget and Finance Committee, said more discussions are needed before the council would take action on the matter.
“We’re not there yet,” Town Manager Bruce Spires said of a potential decision on salary increases.
Pettit said Merrillville officials continue “analyzing the impact” raises would have on 2019’s proposed spending plan.
The budget town officials created for next year includes a general fund of about $10.3 million.
The spending plan must be certified by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, which could require adjustments to the budget.
The state certified Merrillville’s 2018 general fund at $9.8 million.
The majority of town employees went without raises this year.
The council made the decision as a precaution for potential big-box property tax assessment appeals.
That came after Meijer won an appeal that required a refund of more than $2.2 million.
Merrillville leaders chose not to provide salary increases in 2018 to avoid a situation in which raises would have to be taken away if there were other successful appeals that required refunds from the town’s general fund, which is used to pay the majority of salaries for town employees.
The Fire Department was the exception because it's funded through a separate taxing district that was created in 2011 when the town and Ross Township established a fire territory.
The fire territory is governed by its own board, and that panel approved salary increases of about 3 percent for fire personnel for this year.