Merrillville council approves new businesses

MERRILLVILLE — Plans for a new athletic establishment and an entertainment business are advancing.
The Town Council granted a special exception for a volleyball training center that will occupy a unit in a new multi-tenant building to be built at 7700 Grant St. The panel also authorized the operation of an escape room at an existing building at 64 W. 80th Place.
The council's decisions about the businesses come after the Board of Zoning Appeals gave both proposals favorable recommendations.
A group has indicated it will erect a new five-unit building at the 7700 Grant St. site, and businesses associated with athletics could open there.
Building Director Sheila Shine said the volleyball training facility would occupy the main 4,500-square-foot space in the building.
In addition to offering private volleyball lessons, coaching clinics would take place there. No volleyball tournaments would be held at the site.
The other units in the new building would range from 1,200 square feet to 1,800 square feet. No final decisions have been made regarding tenants in those locations, but CrossFit, physical therapy and martial arts are potential uses for the spaces.
Ava Selmon-Green has plans to open the escape room business at the 80th Place location. Gourmet popcorn also would be sold there.
Two escape rooms would be established at the facility. There would be six to eight players who would work together to solve puzzles and complete missions in each of the themed rooms.
“I think it's a wonderful idea,” Councilwoman Chrissy Barron said of the business.