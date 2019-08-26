MERRILLVILLE — The Plan Commission wants an additional review and more details about a proposed residential community after residents expressed concerns about the project.
Jim Paul is asking the commission to grant subdivision approval for Savannah Cove, a 72-lot duplex community he has planned for a 48-acre property north of 73rd Avenue and between Grant and Buchanan streets.
The panel deferred the matter until next month so the Merrillville Conservancy District and Merrillville's Stormwater Utility can weigh in on the project.
“I, myself, don't think all the questions have been answered thoroughly,” said Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, a commission member.
This comes after several residents from the nearby Turkey Creek neighborhood indicated they already experience sewage backups in their homes when it rains. They said that issue hasn't been addressed, and they believe the new development could make the situation worse.
Engineer Doug Rettig, of DVG, said he is working with the conservancy district on the design of the sanitary sewer system.
The district, which isn't operated by the town, told DVG some residents in Turkey Creek have their sump pumps connected to sanitary sewer lines in that neighborhood, which contributes to the backups they are experiencing.
Merrillville Conservancy District didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the matter.
The Savannah Cove subdivision will have a separate sewer system that would tie into a trunk line in that area, and it wouldn't have an impact on Turkey Creek homes, Rettig said.
There also will be stormwater improvements made to the site to adequately handle runoff from the new duplexes and capture some stormwater from the surrounding area.
“In my opinion, it will help the existing situation,” Rettig said.
The commission will continue discussing details of the Savannah Cove project during a workshop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Town officials expect to have a report from the conservancy district and an analysis from Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville's Stormwater Utility, during that session.
The commission is scheduled to vote on the subdivision request at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.