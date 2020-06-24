Merrillville expands police commission

MERRILLVILLE — The Police Commission is growing in Merrillville.
The Town Council on Tuesday authorized expanding the commission from three members to five.
“It was time to do so,” said Councilman Jeff Minchuk, chairman of the Public Safety Committee. “Our town and department is a lot bigger than it was back in 1972, when the three-man commission was established.”
Minchuk said the duties of the members won’t change with a larger panel, but increasing the size of the commission should bring more input on police matters and enhance the commission.
“I believe this will benefit everyone in and out of the commission,” Minchuk said. “Looking forward to getting some new and experienced commissioners on board.”
The town will eventually seek applications from residents interested in filling the new openings. Those will be reviewed by the council, which will select the people to serve on the commission.
In another police-related matter, the council approved an amendment to the collective bargaining agreement with Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168.
Minchuk said the council and the FOP intended to negotiate a multi-year agreement this year, but they instead approved a short-term agreement because of financial challenges associated with COVID-19.
Officers initially sought raises when contract negotiations started, but that wasn’t feasible this year for a variety of reasons, officials said.
The pandemic resulted in Merrillville and other municipalities receiving property tax funds later than expected. Merrillville also generated less revenue while Town Hall was closed because of COVID-19.
In lieu of a salary increase, the two entities agreed Merrillville will contribute an additional 3% to the Public Employees' Retirement Fund for police officers for the remainder of the year.
Minchuk said the two entities are expected to negotiate a long-term contract in 2021.
