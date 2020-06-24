Merrillville expands police commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Police Commission is growing in Merrillville.

The Town Council on Tuesday authorized expanding the commission from three members to five.

“It was time to do so,” said Councilman Jeff Minchuk, chairman of the Public Safety Committee. “Our town and department is a lot bigger than it was back in 1972, when the three-man commission was established.”

Minchuk said the duties of the members won’t change with a larger panel, but increasing the size of the commission should bring more input on police matters and enhance the commission.

“I believe this will benefit everyone in and out of the commission,” Minchuk said. “Looking forward to getting some new and experienced commissioners on board.”

The town will eventually seek applications from residents interested in filling the new openings. Those will be reviewed by the council, which will select the people to serve on the commission.

In another police-related matter, the council approved an amendment to the collective bargaining agreement with Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168.