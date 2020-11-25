Merrillville eyes upgrades to Town Hall complex

MERRILLVILLE — Town Hall enhancements and paving work were among topics in a recent two-hour Town Council workshop session.

Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville leaders are exploring the possibility of upgrading the audio and video system at Town Hall to provide more options to view town meetings and enhance the quality of video being offered.

Town Hall is currently closed to the public, municipal staff are working remotely and town meetings are occurring on Zoom through Dec. 4.

Bella said “we see social distancing happening for a long time,” so Merrillville wants to provide options in which residents can stream meetings live when they begin taking place at Town Hall again.

Merrillville’s current video system involves a single camera, and recordings of meetings are uploaded to the town’s website after the sessions take place.

Bella said having a single camera results in showing the backs of heads when residents or others are addressing the council during meetings.

An updated video system would have multiple cameras installed in the council chambers, and they would be operated with a single device.