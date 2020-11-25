Merrillville eyes upgrades to Town Hall complex

MERRILLVILLE — Town Hall enhancements and paving work were among topics in a recent two-hour Town Council workshop session.
Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville leaders are exploring the possibility of upgrading the audio and video system at Town Hall to provide more options to view town meetings and enhance the quality of video being offered.
Town Hall is currently closed to the public, municipal staff are working remotely and town meetings are occurring on Zoom through Dec. 4.
Bella said “we see social distancing happening for a long time,” so Merrillville wants to provide options in which residents can stream meetings live when they begin taking place at Town Hall again.
Merrillville’s current video system involves a single camera, and recordings of meetings are uploaded to the town’s website after the sessions take place.
Bella said having a single camera results in showing the backs of heads when residents or others are addressing the council during meetings.
An updated video system would have multiple cameras installed in the council chambers, and they would be operated with a single device.
Bella said the new system would allow the camera operator to capture more areas of the council chambers to produce a better product.
He also said the plan is to stream meetings so residents can watch them live and provide links to recordings on the town’s website and on Facebook so the meetings can also be viewed after they take place.
In addition to the video upgrades, Merrillville officials are taking the opportunity to update electrical work in Town Hall while the facility is temporarily closed to the public, Bella said.
Town Hall isn’t the only area that looks to be improved.
Bella said Merrillville leaders also are considering a $3.5 million bond to fund paving work in 2021 and 2022.
“We’ll be pursuing that,” Bella said of the bond.
He said the paving list created for the project includes 51 streets scattered throughout Merrillville, and the roads are “badly in need of repair.”
The bond will require council approval, and the matter could go before the panel in coming weeks.
