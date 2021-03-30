Merrillville fares well in state choir competition

MERRILLVILLE — All 20 Merrillville High School choir students who recently competed in ISSMA state events received gold medal ratings.

Students competed in 13 vocal solos, one piano solo and six ensembles, earning a total of 88 gold medals in all. In addition, eight of the 20 earned their golds with distinction.

“I am very proud that our students performed well despite limited in-person rehearsal time and masked socially distanced singing,” said Melinda Reinhart, MHS choral director/performing arts department chairperson.

"These handicaps made it much more difficult to hear each other and execute dynamic changes and other musical nuances that judges can hear in our recordings,” she added.

The following vocalists won accolades: Andre Burns (9.5 with distinction); Miracle Davenport, Erin Escobar (10 with distinction); Kennedy Halliburton (10.5 with distinction); Kamryn Johnson, Alexus McGriggs, Tessa Mroz (10.5 with distinction; Joshua Roberts, Damiah Shaw, Jarius Taylor-Newman (9.5 with distinction); Terry Thomas, Aaliyah Williams, and Genesis Williams.

Burns was also awarded a 7.5 gold with distinction on his piano solo.