Merrillville finalizes sale of Fieldhouse building

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s former Fieldhouse building has been sold.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said Merrillville recently closed on the sale to Fortified Packaging, LLC. The company purchased the facility for close to $3 million, which was the average of appraisals the town received for the property.

Pettit said he couldn’t yet disclose what operations would take place at the 53,000-square-foot building in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroad business park, which is located along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues.

He said Fortified Packaging could soon release details regarding its plans for the property.

With the sale of the building finalized, Merrillville is creating an economic development agreement with Fortified Packaging, Pettit said.

The Town Council on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing Pettit, who serves as the Merrillville Redevelopment Commission president, to execute the agreement when it’s finalized.

Pettit said the agreement, in part, will call for the town to put $1 million from the property sale proceeds in an escrow account.