Merrillville finalizes sale of Fieldhouse building
Merrillville finalizes sale of Fieldhouse building

Fieldhouse building (copy)

A Korean pharmaceutical firm had planned to buy the former Fieldhouse building in the AmeriPlex complex but changed its mind. The building was just sold to Fortified Packaging, LLC.

 John J. Watkins, file, he Times

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s former Fieldhouse building has been sold.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said Merrillville recently closed on the sale to Fortified Packaging, LLC. The company purchased the facility for close to $3 million, which was the average of appraisals the town received for the property.

Pettit said he couldn’t yet disclose what operations would take place at the 53,000-square-foot building in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroad business park, which is located along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues.

He said Fortified Packaging could soon release details regarding its plans for the property.

With the sale of the building finalized, Merrillville is creating an economic development agreement with Fortified Packaging, Pettit said.

The Town Council on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing Pettit, who serves as the Merrillville Redevelopment Commission president, to execute the agreement when it’s finalized.

Pettit said the agreement, in part, will call for the town to put $1 million from the property sale proceeds in an escrow account.

He said the funding will be available to Fortified Packaging “to draw from when they meet different milestones” outlined in the economic development agreement.

The former Fieldhouse building has been vacant for years, and town officials are pleased it will be receiving new life.

Merrillville leaders in 2014 decided to purchase it for $3.2 million to attract a Korean pharmaceutical company to the municipality.

Although the company leased the site for years, it never moved forward with plans to occupy the building.

That prompted the town to place the facility on the market.

