Merrillville fire destroys home, damages nearby house

MERRILLVILLE — A fire ravaged a house in Merrillville early Saturday.

Crews battled the blaze overnight and early Saturday in the 3300 block of West 79th Place in Merrillville.

Following the fire, a single-story house with a partially collapsed roof and a charred vehicle in the remnants of a structure were found at the scene.

At least one house next to the burned structure appeared to have sustained damage to its exterior.

The Merrillville Fire Department did not immediately respond to The Times' inquiries Saturday. It is unconfirmed by officials if there were any injuries.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.