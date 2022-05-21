 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrillville fire destroys home, damages nearby house

A late night or early morning fire destroyed a home in the 3300 block of west 79th Place in Merrillville. 

MERRILLVILLE — A fire ravaged a house in Merrillville early Saturday. 

Crews battled the blaze overnight and early Saturday in the 3300 block of West 79th Place in Merrillville. 

Following the fire, a single-story house with a partially collapsed roof and a charred vehicle in the remnants of a structure were found at the scene. 

At least one house next to the burned structure appeared to have sustained damage to its exterior. 

The Merrillville Fire Department did not immediately respond to The Times' inquiries Saturday. It is unconfirmed by officials if there were any injuries.

