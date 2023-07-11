MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville officials are seeking residents interested in joining the Momentum Community Committee to help shape a vision for the municipality.

The new committee will play a critical role in developing the Merrillville Momentum comprehensive plan by working with town officials and planners to identify strategies and projects that can take place over the next 20 years.

“We’re looking for a diverse group of individuals, interests, and neighborhoods to get involved so we can incorporate the different points of view from the community,” said Sheila Shine, Merrillville Planning and Building Director.

The Momentum Community Committee will consist of 40 members. Participants must attend at least six monthly meetings starting with the kickoff meeting scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. July 19 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

“You must have a commitment to collaboration and partnership, good ideas, and great energy,” Shine said. “And a dedication to make our town a better place for everyone.”

Those interested in serving on the committee can visit the Merrillville Momentum website to download an application.

Potential members must submit applications by Tuesday. Applications can be emailed to momentum@merrillville.in.gov or delivered to the Merrillville Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway.

For months, town officials have been collaborating with RDG Planning & Design to collect information and data for the Merrillville Momentum comprehensive plan. Developing the plan involves many steps, and workshops will be scheduled this summer.

When finished, the comprehensive plan will serve as a guide for town leaders in the coming decades.

The plan will address economic development, land use, zoning, infrastructure, utilities, housing, education, recreation, and other aspects of the town.

In addition to potentially serving on the Momentum Community Committee, residents can get involved in the planning process by participating in summer workshops. During these workshops, residents will provide input about particular areas of the town.

The first workshop will have several sessions from July 19-21 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway. The focus area for these sessions is 73rd Avenue north to the Town limits (53rd Avenue), but residents from all areas of Merrillville are encouraged to attend. The schedule is as follows:

July 19 - 6-7:30 pm: Public meeting and individual discussions.

July 20 - 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Public meeting and individual discussions and 5-7 p.m.: Public meeting and individual discussions, short presentation of initial directions at 5:30.

July 21 - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Public summary. Besides the workshops, residents can also share their thoughts about the community on the Merrillville Momentum website. While visiting the website, residents can add suggestions on an interactive map. A survey is also available there.

Residents are encouraged to continue visiting the Merrillville Momentum website, the town website, and Merrillville’s Facebook page for the latest about the Merrillville Momentum comprehensive plan.

“We’re certainly looking forward to making our comprehensive plan a great plan for the future of Merrillville,” Shine said.