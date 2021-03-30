Merrillville High Performing Arts Department presents musical review

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville High School Performing Arts Department presents Smokey Joe's Cafe, a musical revue showcasing 39 pop standards, including rock and roll and rhythm and blues songs written by songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 16, April 17 and April 24 in Reinhart Auditorium, located in Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place. There's also a matinee at 3 p.m. April 25.
Seating will be socially distanced. Attendees should enter door M to the Hall of Flags and auditorium lobby.
For reservations and tickets, call 219-650-5307, ext. 7012.
After a Los Angeles tryout, the revue opened on Broadway in 1995, running for 2,036 performances, making it the longest-running musical revue in Broadway history. It also had a London run in 1996.
The original Broadway cast recording, Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller, won a Grammy Award in 1997.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.