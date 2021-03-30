 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrillville High Performing Arts Department presents musical review

Merrillville High Performing Arts Department presents musical review

{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville High School Performing Arts Department presents Smokey Joe's Cafe, a musical revue showcasing 39 pop standards, including rock and roll and rhythm and blues songs written by songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 16, April 17 and April 24 in Reinhart Auditorium, located in Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place. There's also a  matinee at 3 p.m. April 25.

Seating will be socially distanced. Attendees should enter door M to the Hall of Flags and auditorium lobby.

For reservations and tickets, call 219-650-5307, ext. 7012.

After a Los Angeles tryout, the revue opened on Broadway in 1995, running for 2,036 performances, making it the longest-running musical revue in Broadway history. It also had a London run in 1996.

The original Broadway cast recording, Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller, won a Grammy Award in 1997.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong winds fan South Dakota wildfires

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts