Snapshots

CBD American Shaman

Hobart

Tashelia Robinson has suffered the pain and anxiety of lupus for more years than she cared to count. “I was always searching for something to help with the pain and inflammation,” she said. “I tried products from a vape shop, but they didn’t really give me the relief I hoped for.”

Robinson happened upon CBD American Shaman products from a shop in Noblesville. “The difference in product quality and potency was amazing,” she said. “I was determined to share the success I had found with Northwest Indiana.”

CBD American Shaman offers ultraconcentrated terpene rich CBD oil derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. “It’s legal in all 50 states and is 100% organic,” Robinson said. “Our CBD oil is gluten free, non-GMO hemp and has no heavy metals or insecticides.”

Products include CBD oil, concentrated capsules, replenishing face cream, tincture, gummies, and hydrating body lotion. “We provide samples to our new customers so they can decide for themselves if it works for them,” Robinson said. It also sells vitamins, supplements, and Essential Oils.

Robinson’s shop is at 1733 E. 37th Ave., Hobart.

Pita Stop

Merrillville

In the food court of Southlake Mall, Pita Stop is proud to say it is not a fast food joint. “All of our recipes are made from scratch onsite,” explained Paul Fotopoulos, one of the family members who owns the restaurant. “My mother (Anna) is the head chef, and she uses many recipes that she got from her parents and grandparents. This is a very old-school place to dine and enjoy traditional Mediterranean dishes.”

Before opening Pita Stop, Anna worked as a cook and manager in several Greek and Italian restaurants owned by family and friends while she raised her two sons. Paul’s childhood cancer made for tough times, but the family prevailed. Today, Anna’s two sons are a registered nurse (George) and a certified physical therapist (Paul). “We decided to pitch in and give her the restaurant she always dreamed of,” Fotopoulos said. “It’s just one way we honor all of her hard work and sacrifice.”

Pita Stop features a combination of Greek, Italian, and Middle Eastern cuisine, including homemade kabobs, rice pilaf, rice pudding made from the family recipe, pitas, gyros, Italian Beef, steak sandwiches, daily homemade soup, Greek chicken, and at least one dozen more authentic dishes.

“Pita Stop’s mission is to create Mediterranean street food that is colorful in both presentation and taste,” Paul said.

Lil Coffee Cabin

Merrillville

Gary and Sarah Powers were debating opening a business when they came upon the Lil Coffee Cabin. “We were very impressed with the way they do business, the attention to detail and customer experience,” Sarah Powers said. “Plus, it’s a fantastic cup of coffee.”

The Lil Coffee Cabin is in Meijer’s at 611 W. U.S. Hwy. 30 in Merrillville. “The foot traffic of the store helps us out quite a lot,” Powers said. “Now that we have been open 10 months, we’re building our strong customer base who stop in even when they are not grocery shopping.”

Patrons find air-roasted coffee in medium (Cabin Blend), dark (Dark Forest), and Italian roast (Cabin Espresso). “The air-roasting really makes a difference,” Powers said. “Our coffee is robust without being bitter.”

In addition to coffee, the cabin offers teas, decaf, 100% pure fruit smoothies, and a green coffee/fruit combination that refreshes while it caffeinates. “We’re serving up White Berry Mochas, a combination of white chocolate and raspberry. Campfire Mocha consists of chocolate and marshmallow, a s'mores in a cup. It’s really amazing.”

Bakery items include homemade brownies and cookies, and miniature pies. “I’m working on a breakfast menu prototype right now,” Powers said. “We want to expand our morning menu and match the perfect food with our amazing coffee.”

A Pink Boutique and Black Tux

Hobart

Back in 1986, Linda Ramage fulfilled her dream of opening a bridal shop. “There’s something to being part of a bridal party when they find just the right gowns and dresses for the big day,” she said. “It’s a very joyful and emotional moment, even for the sales staff.”

For 16 years, Ramage and her daughter, Cindy, were part of bridal parties from all over Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. “In 2002, we decided to sell the bridal part of the business and focus on formal wear for proms, homecomings, turnabouts, quinceanera, and other occasions,” Ramage said. “We added renting tuxes for the boys to help girls make sure colors and styles match perfectly.”

At 201 S. Illinois St. in Hobart, mother and daughter continue to provide personal service. “We know that the clients can shop at a multitude of stores,” Ramage said. “What sets us apart is the personalized service you can expect from a hometown, local shop.”

Gowns from Sherri Hill, Jovani, Alyce Paris, Morilee, and others are in stock. “Sherri Hill is exclusive to Pink Boutique throughout Northwest Indiana,” Ramage said.

Montego Bay Grille

Hobart

Eat. Drink. Vibe. That’s the theme of Montego Bay Grille, on the Riverfront at 322 Main St. A Caribbean-fusion dining experience, Montego Bay is one of a kind.

“We’re very proud to be a destination dining experience,” said Teddian Jackson, owner and head chef. “Lakeside dining, our authentic and unique menu, and the relaxed vibe have brought us patrons from all over Northern Indiana, Chicago, and the far north suburbs.”

Jackson opened Montego Bay 2½ years ago. “I saw a great opportunity to build this type of restaurant in the Hobart downtown area,” he said. “Our business has grown, and we help bring people into the area who otherwise didn’t frequent the area.”

For years, Jackson’s background was in hospitality, cooking for hotels, cruise ships, and casinos.

Open for lunch and dinner, the menu features delights such as jerk wings, Island Salmon, fish and chips, jerk shrimp tacos, crab cakes, and much more. Wraps, salads, steaks, and daily homemade desserts provide variety.

“We keep our menu size a little smaller than some other restaurants,” Jackson said. “Every item is a Caribbean-infusion dish with flavors of the Islands.”

Sports and Collecti-balls

Merrillville

Bob Wahlman lost his job on the cusp of the Great Recession. “Unemployment was sky-high,” he said. “It was hard to find work, so I decided to try turning my hobby into a business.”

Wahlman opened Sports and Collecti-balls five years ago with a huge and diverse selection of sports and military merchandise and collectibles. “We try and support American-made products whenever possible,” he said.

Sports and Collecti-balls cover all professional and many college teams. “We have a lot of residents who went to school elsewhere or perhaps used to live in a different area,” he said. “We have merchandise for over 50 colleges, and we carry every professional sports team.”

At 2895 E. 81st Ave. in Merrillville, Wahlman’s shop is at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 30 and Colorado Street. “There’s quite a lot of traffic in the vicinity,” he said. “Our regulars like the convenient drive on Hwy. 30.”

Inventory includes flags, pennants, wastebaskets, cups, mugs, bibs for the little ones, vinyl car mats, clocks, distressed wooden signs, two-sided garden flags, and much more.

Wahlman frames customized items, sells autographed merchandise, and creates personalized family plaques and pictures.

Merrillville Florist Shop and Tea Room

The legacy dates to the early 1900s, when Marge Thomas grew the most beautiful flowers in the Region.

“People would complement her on her gorgeous garden,” Ramona McCrovitz, current owner of the Merrillville Florist Shop and Tea Room, said of Thomas. “Over time, they asked her for a cut of flowers for an occasion. Over time, she became known as the Little Flower lady, and was very well known throughout the area.”

In November it will be 36 years since McCrovitz became the latest Little Flower Lady. “I knew nothing about the floral business when I bought the shop,” she said. “I had created window designs for places like Sax's Shoes and Evans furs. I had some design experience, but the floral world was new to me.”

In the early 2000s, she decided to open a tea room in the shop for luncheons. “We had plenty of room, and we knew the idea was very unique to the area.”

Recently closed because of McCrovitz's health issues, the tearoom will re-open in late October or early November. “I have some younger help that will allow me to run both the floral shop and the tearoom,” McCrovitz said.

The original menu, including McCrovitz's famous Chateau Earl Grey (Phyllo pastry stuffed with chicken and broccoli) will be offered.