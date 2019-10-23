Things to do

Hobart

Pumpkins in the Park

The city will host a fun-filled Halloween event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Rd.

Festivities include costume and pumpkin decorating contests.

Light up the Park

The community can ring in the the holidays from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Rd.

The event will feature live entertainment, carriage rides and a visit from Santa as Hobart lights up Festival Park. The Girl Scouts also are offering opportunities to sponsor trees that will be part of the lighting ceremony.

Call 219-942-4511 for information.

Merrillville

Senior luncheons

The parks department hosts luncheons for senior citizens 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the second Friday of each month. The luncheons feature guest speakers and games. Cost is $5 and guests must register no later than the Monday before the luncheons. Call 219-980-5911.

Santa Procession and Tree Lighting Ceremony

The procession starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Merrillville Intermediate School, 1400 W. 61st Ave., and travels east on 61st Avenue and north on Harrison Street to Pruzin Park., 5750 Tyler St., for a tree lighting and visits with Santa.