Parks have been a strong focus in Merrillville and Hobart.
Each community has completed numerous enhancements and additions to its facilities, and more projects are in the works.
In Merrillville, a much anticipated initiative is a new community center planned for the 6600 block of Broadway.
The town has outgrown the Pruzin Community Center, and the new structure would offer opportunities for more programs and activities for residents.
Town Council President Richard Hardaway said the design of the 100,000-square-foot facility is underway, and he wants construction to start by the end of the year.
Plans call for an administration offices, a fitness center, gymnasium, walking track, rock climbing wall, event center and community room.
Hardaway said the center will help attract economic development along Broadway, and it can help bring new residents to town.
“You have to offer something for kids if you want to be a community of choice for young families,” Hardaway said.
The town is pursuing a partnership with a youth organization occupy space in the center and provide after-school programming.
There also have been discussions about selling a portion of the Broadway property to a private volleyball club, which could build an adjacent facility for volleyball instruction and tournaments.
The Town Council and Redevelopment Commission have each authorized bond issues totaling $24 million to fund the community center. One of the bonds would be repaid with funding from the Merrillville Road tax increment financing district. The other would be a general obligation bond, which won't increase property taxes, town officials said.
Though much of the focus has been on the community center project, the Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department has completed other projects throughout the community.
Among them was upgrading the park in the Savannah Ridge neighborhood off 73rd Avenue.
Merrillville Parks Director Jan Orlich said the park there was no longer large enough for the community, so new equipment was installed, along with a rubberized surface for safety.
In Hobart, the Parks Department collaborated with the Hobart Soccer Club to bring futsal to the city.
Futsal is a fast paced form of soccer played with a smaller ball on a hard surface, said Kelly Goodpaster, director of Hobart Parks.
The growing popularity of the sport led to the Hobart Soccer Club approaching the city about offering it at Fred Rose Park on Eighth Street, where two tennis courts were converted into futsal courts.
The process cost about $1,800, and the Hobart Soccer Club helped out with a variety of tasks, including painting the court surface, Goodpaster said.
The courts opened in June, and the soccer club formed a league that attracted more than a dozen teams for the initial season.
There is a goal of creating a new futsal court near the soccer fields the club uses at Hillman Park, a project that may need grants to accomplish. That, however, would allow the courts at Fred Rose to be converted back to tennis courts, Goodpaster said.
The city also is working to add another recreational facility this fall.
The department plans to open a bike park on a portion of city-owned property where Sixth Street ends, using a 2-mile trail created by a resident in the wooded area of the city owned property.
Poison ivy discovered at the site delayed plans to open the bike park earlier this year. Goodpaster decided to wait for the poison ivy to die off before clearing more overgrown vegetation for the facility.
The park is open only to bicycles, and there is a gate to prevent ATVs and other motorized vehicles from accessing the area.
Goodpaster said the plan for the park is to start small and expand.
She said the School City of Hobart received a $5,000 grant to give Hobart High School students a major say in how that expansion could occur.
She said 11th and 12th grade students will do land surveying as well as create a design and an architecture plan for that area.
“You get the input with the kids, which is really nice,” said Rich Lain, a member of the Hobart Board of Public Works and Safety.
Along with the Park Board, the Board of Public Works and Safety has been involved in the creation of the bike park.