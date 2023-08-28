MERRILLVILLE — The South Shore Convention and Visitor’s Authority Board of Directors gained an expert in the hospitality and tourism industries as Deann Patena was appointed to the group.

The Merrillville Town Council on Tuesday unanimously selected Patena to serve as the town’s representative on the board.

Patena, President/CEO of the Merrillville-based Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, is looking forward to the opportunity to serve on the SSCVA Board of Directors.

“I am so excited to be a part of this worthy organization and add value with my tourism background,” Patena said.

She got her start in the hospitality and tourism industries as a Sales Executive with the Radisson Hotel at Star Plaza in Merrillville. Patena later became the Director of Sales with Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa before returning to Radisson as the Director of Sales and Marketing. She also served as the Director of Meeting and Event Sales at Fair Oaks Farms & The Farmhouse Conference Center.

“We are excited to have someone like Deann representing Merrillville on the South Shore Convention and Visitor’s Authority,” Merrillville Town Council President Rick Bella said. “Her background in the hospitality industry should provide the board with great ideas, and her passion for our Region’s hospitality will serve the SSCVA group well.”

Patena has been the President/CEO of the Crossroads Chamber since 2020, and she has extensive experience dealing with many of the movers and shakers in the Region.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit has worked closely with Patena while he’s served on the Board of Directors for the Crossroads Chamber.

Pettit said the Chamber’s growth is a reflection of Patena’s hard work. He believes her knowledge in the hospitality and tourism industries will be an asset to the SSCVA, which helps its partners across Northwest Indiana with the development and support of attractions.

“She’s going to make an excellent representative,” Pettit said.

SSCVA President/CEO David Uran welcomed Patena to the Board of Directors. Uran told town leaders that he’s excited about the Council’s selection to fill the seat, which became vacant after former Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon resigned in July.