Merrillville makes push for citizens to take part in census
Merrillville makes push for citizens to take part in census

MERRILLVILLE — Residents have started receiving notices about participating in the 2020 U.S. Census, and town officials said it should only take minutes to respond to it online.

“There’s only nine questions on the census,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

Merrillville is among communities placing a strong emphasis on participating in the census because there is much at stake.

“The amount of money that comes back to the town is in the millions of dollars if we get a good count,” Council President Rick Bella said. “It is so important.”

Census data also is used to determine representation on the federal, state and county level.

Merrillville has taken several steps to promote participation.

A banner was extended across Broadway, and Merrillville has been placing census yard signs throughout the community. The council also made the yard signs available to residents interested in putting them on their properties.

Pettit, an employee of Lamar Advertising, said available space on the company’s digital billboards in Northwest Indiana also will encourage Region residents to respond to the census.

Bella said Merrillville is attempting to have computers available at Town Hall for residents to participate online if they don’t have a personal computer or another device.

Bella said if residents don’t complete the census online, they will receive paper copies in the mail.

A banner across Broadway, small signs and the Merrillville Municipal Complex marquee all try to encourage residents to participate in this year's census.

Besides ensuring Merrillville receives its share of federal funding and proper representation, there’s another reason the town wants residents to respond to the census.

Merrillville issued a census challenge to Crown Point, Gary, Hobart and Schererville to see which community can produce the best participation rate.

That’s led to some playful ribbing between communities.

“The Hobart Fire Department talked a little trash on Facebook,” Bella said.

A message on the department’s Facebook page explained the importance of participation and referenced the challenge.

Signs are posted along major thoroughfares in Merrillville to help encourage residents to participate in this year's census.

“We never lose to Merrillville,” the Hobart Fire Department said in its post.

The Merrillville Fire Department took notice and delivered a response.

“Let us prove them wrong,” the Merrillville Fire Department said.

The community with the best participation rate will be awarded a banner declaring it the challenge champion. Local fare from businesses from the losing municipality also will be given to the winner.

Bella said there also is a side bet with the mayors of each of the participating cities and Schererville Town Council President Tom Schmitt for a steak dinner for the winner.

Of the municipalities participating in the challenge, Crown Point had the best participation rate of 84% in the 2010 Census, U.S. Census data shows.

Schererville followed closely at that time with 82%, Hobart had 80%, Merrillville came in at 75% and Gary finished with 69%.

