Merrillville makes push for citizens to take part in census

MERRILLVILLE — Residents have started receiving notices about participating in the 2020 U.S. Census, and town officials said it should only take minutes to respond to it online.

“There’s only nine questions on the census,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

Merrillville is among communities placing a strong emphasis on participating in the census because there is much at stake.

“The amount of money that comes back to the town is in the millions of dollars if we get a good count,” Council President Rick Bella said. “It is so important.”

Census data also is used to determine representation on the federal, state and county level.

Merrillville has taken several steps to promote participation.

A banner was extended across Broadway, and Merrillville has been placing census yard signs throughout the community. The council also made the yard signs available to residents interested in putting them on their properties.

Pettit, an employee of Lamar Advertising, said available space on the company’s digital billboards in Northwest Indiana also will encourage Region residents to respond to the census.