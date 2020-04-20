Merrillville offers facade rebate to potential business tenant

MERRILLVILLE — Town leaders are supportive of Northern Tool and Equipment coming to Century Plaza, and a facade rebate is being offered as an incentive to open a location near U.S. 30 and Broadway.
It wasn't the financial assistance the tool retailer was seeking to open at the former Staples facility, but town leaders hope it's sufficient to bring the company to the municipality.
“We're doing our part,” Town Manager Patrick Reardon said.
Northern Tool asked Merrillville officials to approve a vacant building tax abatement as well as a tax abatement on the improvements that would be made to the structure.
“I'm not going to give tax abatement to the most visible corner of Northwest Indiana,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said before the facade rebate was approved during a recent council session.
Reardon said he will contact Northern Tool's local legal representative to discuss the town's decision about the facade rebate, which would reimburse the company a certain percentage of the cost of qualifying improvements made at the site.
Tax increment financing district dollars would be used to fund the rebate.
Reardon said the town is welcoming of Northern Tool, but he agrees tax abatement isn't the best option for Merrillville.
Town leaders said there are pending property tax appeals in the Century Plaza area. Offering tax abatement while there are active appeals would be “counterproductive,” Reardon said.
Pettit said he believes the proposed project wouldn't qualify for the vacant building tax abatement program offered in Merrillville.
Northern Tool, a family-owned business with more than 100 stores, would create 13 jobs if it opens in town.
The Northern Tool project isn't the only possible redevelopment initiative town officials have discussed for Century Plaza.
Tri-Land Properties, the owner of the Century Plaza, has been developing plans to transform the former Burlington Coat Factory into a convention center.
Tri-Land in recent months has met with town officials regarding a public-private partnership for the potential project.
Town leaders have discussed the possibility of a bond issue to help fund the initiative. There also have been conversations of pursuing a food and beverage tax for economic development purposes.
No final decisions have been made. It's uncertain when the matter could go back before the council for more discussion.
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Gallery
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
Gallery: Regonites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Gallery
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
Gallery: Regonites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Gallery
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
Gallery: Regonites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Gallery
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
Gallery: Regonites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Gallery
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
Gallery: Regonites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!