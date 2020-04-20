Merrillville offers facade rebate to potential business tenant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — Town leaders are supportive of Northern Tool and Equipment coming to Century Plaza, and a facade rebate is being offered as an incentive to open a location near U.S. 30 and Broadway.

It wasn't the financial assistance the tool retailer was seeking to open at the former Staples facility, but town leaders hope it's sufficient to bring the company to the municipality.

“We're doing our part,” Town Manager Patrick Reardon said.

Northern Tool asked Merrillville officials to approve a vacant building tax abatement as well as a tax abatement on the improvements that would be made to the structure.

“I'm not going to give tax abatement to the most visible corner of Northwest Indiana,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said before the facade rebate was approved during a recent council session.

Reardon said he will contact Northern Tool's local legal representative to discuss the town's decision about the facade rebate, which would reimburse the company a certain percentage of the cost of qualifying improvements made at the site.

Tax increment financing district dollars would be used to fund the rebate.