Merrillville offers facade rebate to potential business tenant
Welcome to Merrillville

The Town of Merrillville is considering paying a weekly disaster stipend to front-line employees. 

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Town leaders are supportive of Northern Tool and Equipment coming to Century Plaza, and a facade rebate is being offered as an incentive to open a location near U.S. 30 and Broadway.

It wasn't the financial assistance the tool retailer was seeking to open at the former Staples facility, but town leaders hope it's sufficient to bring the company to the municipality.

“We're doing our part,” Town Manager Patrick Reardon said.

Northern Tool asked Merrillville officials to approve a vacant building tax abatement as well as a tax abatement on the improvements that would be made to the structure.

“I'm not going to give tax abatement to the most visible corner of Northwest Indiana,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said before the facade rebate was approved during a recent council session.

Reardon said he will contact Northern Tool's local legal representative to discuss the town's decision about the facade rebate, which would reimburse the company a certain percentage of the cost of qualifying improvements made at the site.

Tax increment financing district dollars would be used to fund the rebate.

Reardon said the town is welcoming of Northern Tool, but he agrees tax abatement isn't the best option for Merrillville.

Town leaders said there are pending property tax appeals in the Century Plaza area. Offering tax abatement while there are active appeals would be “counterproductive,” Reardon said.

Pettit said he believes the proposed project wouldn't qualify for the vacant building tax abatement program offered in Merrillville.

Northern Tool, a family-owned business with more than 100 stores, would create 13 jobs if it opens in town.

The Northern Tool project isn't the only possible redevelopment initiative town officials have discussed for Century Plaza.

Tri-Land Properties, the owner of the Century Plaza, has been developing plans to transform the former Burlington Coat Factory into a convention center.

Tri-Land in recent months has met with town officials regarding a public-private partnership for the potential project.

Town leaders have discussed the possibility of a bond issue to help fund the initiative. There also have been conversations of pursuing a food and beverage tax for economic development purposes.

No final decisions have been made. It's uncertain when the matter could go back before the council for more discussion.

