Merrillville paves way for roadwork

MERRILLVILLE — There was a drop in roadwork in 2020 in Merrillville, but that’s expected to change.

Town Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville is pursuing $5 million bond issues in 2021 and 2022 to tackle road projects.

He said Merrillville didn’t complete paving and other road enhancement projects in 2020 because of financial uncertainties associated with COVID-19.

“I am very pleased to announce that the council will start to catch up (in 2021) as we hopefully see things come back to normal,” Bella said in a post on his personal website. “We are planning two very aggressive years of paving of our (worst) neighborhood streets in 2021 and 2022.”

Dozens of streets throughout the municipality will be enhanced with the bond funding. Bella said tax increment financing district dollars also will be used for upcoming roadwork involving major thoroughfares.

In addition to improving neighborhood streets, work is expected to start in 2021 for the final phase of the Mississippi Street road reconstruction and widening project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation in November awarded a $3.9 million contract to Dyer Construction for the project. The bid came in close to $900,000 below the engineer’s estimate.