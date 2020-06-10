Merrillville police chief promises officer training after George Floyd's killing

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Town Council meeting started with silence on Tuesday, but the municipality still delivered a message.
The council members and Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson each asked for consecutive moments of silence that totaled 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd.
It was the length of time a white Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd, an unarmed black man, to the street by kneeling on his neck, resulting in Floyd's death.
Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said Floyd's death is “damaging to the relationship and trust between the public and police,” and he wants to be part of the solution to rebuild a bond with the community.
That involves officers holding each other accountable if situations aren't being handled properly.
“I want my officers to know that they will have the power to intervene, regardless of rank, if they feel an injustice is occurring,” said Cuttino, Merrillville's first black police chief. “This is my commitment.”
In his first council meeting since he was sworn in as chief last week, Cuttino said “the George Floyd incident and events that followed are things I never want to see happen again.”
To prevent those situations “I give you my word that I will do everything in my power to make sure the proper policies are put into place so that our officers get properly trained,” Cuttino said. “Not only trained to handle situations properly from a physical standpoint, but also to recognize when something has gone wrong.”
Following the moments of silence that started Tuesday's meeting, Council President Rick Bella described Floyd's death as “tragic” and “senseless.”
“We look forward to reforms that will stop these irrational incidents that plague our nation,” Bella said.
The Rev. Edward Sims, a Merrillville resident, was appreciative of the moments of silence, but asked town leaders “after they are finished, where do we go from there?”
Sims said Merrillville's population is more than 40% African American, and he doesn't want to see racial issues “swept under the rug.”
”I'm a parent of three children, and I have one black son, and I want to make sure that when I go to sleep that my son is OK,” Sims said.
