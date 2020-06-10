Merrillville police chief promises officer training after George Floyd's killing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Town Council meeting started with silence on Tuesday, but the municipality still delivered a message.

The council members and Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson each asked for consecutive moments of silence that totaled 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd.

It was the length of time a white Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd, an unarmed black man, to the street by kneeling on his neck, resulting in Floyd's death.

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said Floyd's death is “damaging to the relationship and trust between the public and police,” and he wants to be part of the solution to rebuild a bond with the community.

That involves officers holding each other accountable if situations aren't being handled properly.

“I want my officers to know that they will have the power to intervene, regardless of rank, if they feel an injustice is occurring,” said Cuttino, Merrillville's first black police chief. “This is my commitment.”