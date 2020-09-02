Merrillville preapres to go online with its first baby box

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville could go online with its first Safe Haven Baby within a week.
Construction started in recent weeks for the baby box located at the fire station on 73rd Avenue near Broadway.
“The box is installed and just about ready to go,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “It is now in the testing phase with the alarm company."
It costs about $15,000 to buy and install a Safe Haven Baby Box, and the Merrillville Fire Department began seeking donations in February for the project.
“This has been done completely with donation funds, donation labor by a lot of companies,” Bella said.
Fire Chief Ed Yerga said COVID-19 slowed fundraising efforts earlier this year. After making a bigger push for assistance in July, the town quickly received the necessary funding for the project.
Town officials selected the 73rd Avenue firehouse as the ideal spot for a baby box because it’s Merrillville’s only fire station that’s staffed 24 hours each day.
Baby boxes provide a safe, secure and anonymous method for mothers to surrender a healthy newborn baby if they are unable to care for the child.
The boxes, which are typically installed in walls of fire stations or hospitals, contact emergency officials after they are opened.
When a baby is placed inside, the exterior door automatically locks. The box can then only be opened from the inside of the building.
Hobart, Lake Station, Valparaiso and Chesterton are among the municipalities recently installing baby boxes.
Visit shbb.org for information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
