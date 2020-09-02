Merrillville preapres to go online with its first baby box

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville could go online with its first Safe Haven Baby within a week.

Construction started in recent weeks for the baby box located at the fire station on 73rd Avenue near Broadway.

“The box is installed and just about ready to go,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “It is now in the testing phase with the alarm company."

It costs about $15,000 to buy and install a Safe Haven Baby Box, and the Merrillville Fire Department began seeking donations in February for the project.

“This has been done completely with donation funds, donation labor by a lot of companies,” Bella said.

Fire Chief Ed Yerga said COVID-19 slowed fundraising efforts earlier this year. After making a bigger push for assistance in July, the town quickly received the necessary funding for the project.

Town officials selected the 73rd Avenue firehouse as the ideal spot for a baby box because it’s Merrillville’s only fire station that’s staffed 24 hours each day.

Baby boxes provide a safe, secure and anonymous method for mothers to surrender a healthy newborn baby if they are unable to care for the child.