Merrillville repeals even distribution ordinance

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has repealed an even distribution ordinance, and it opens up the possibility for multi-family developments in some areas.

The measure, which was enacted in 2012, prohibited the town from permitting zone changes for multi-family developments proposed on properties within a 3,000-foot buffer zone surrounding existing multi-family structures, including duplexes, apartment buildings and condominiums.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff was instructed to analyze that ordinance, and he found several deficiencies involving the measure when it was approved.

He said notices published when the measure was considered in 2012 didn't lay out the geographic area affected by the regulations, and the notices didn't offer a summary of the even distribution ordinance.

Svetanoff said the measure could be challenged legally, and he recommended the council repeal it.

The panel followed that suggestion, and the 3,000-foot buffer zone has been eliminated.

The council has the ability to reconsider the ordinance using correct public notices, but it appears many are comfortable moving forward without it.