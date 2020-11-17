 Skip to main content
Merrillville restricts Town Hall access due to COVID-19 concerns
Merrillville restricts Town Hall access due to COVID-19 concerns

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s non-emergency offices will be closed to the public Wednesday through Dec. 4 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Merrillville administration made the decision after some employees tested positive for coronavirus or were in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have had some reported cases in various departments and need to take precautions to keep employees and Town Hall visitors safe during these difficult times," Town Council President Rick Bella said in an email.

Merrillville personnel will work remotely while the closure is in place.

Those who need to provide materials to town officials can bring them to a drop box that will be available in the Town Hall foyer.

Merrillville department heads will be picking up mail and items dropped off at the municipal complex, according to a town news release.

"All departments will be available via their regular posted office telephone number as well as email addresses," the release states.

Merrillville’s emergency services — police, fire and ambulance — will continue to operate normally during the office closure.

To prevent close contact within the Public Works Department, crews will work staggered shifts.

The department will continue its leaf collection program, but there could be delays in the process.

In addition to closing non-emergency offices, the town will conduct its meetings virtually using Zoom. Merrillville will post the council, board and committee meetings on the town’s website, www.merrillville.in.gov, and on the town’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheTownofMerrillville.

This is the second time this year Merrillville offices have been closed to the public for an extended period of time because of the pandemic.

"The (latest) closure is being done out of an abundance of caution due to the current level of spread of the COVID-19 virus within town offices as well as throughout our County and State," the town’s news release states.

