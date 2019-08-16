MERRILLVILLE — The town's even distribution ordinance could determine if plans for a new assisted living development could advance.
Tender Love Home Services is seeking a planned unit development classification for more than 20 acres of property at 7800 Grant St. to create the residential area for its adult clients with mental disabilities.
Tender Love Home Services currently assists its clients who live in a variety of locations in the Region. The proposed project would offer a way for clients to live together in a community, said Jack Huls, of DVG.
The assisted living development would include six residential facilities, Huls said. Each of the buildings would have eight units.
The Grant Street property currently has a multi-family residential zoning classification, but town officials are unsure if Merrillville's even distribution ordinance would affect the project.
The measure prohibits new multi-family units from being built within 3,000 feet of an existing multi-family structure.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the Plan Commission, said the Grant Street land has existing apartment complexes within that distance.
Merrillville is reviewing the ordinance to determine how it could impact plans for the project. The commission will continue discussing the matter during its Aug. 20 meeting.
Town officials have indicated there is a need for the services provided by Tender Love Home Services.
“I'm very much in favor of what you're doing here,” Plan Commission member Brian Dering said.
In addition to clients receiving assistance with different tasks, a variety of activities are available to them through the Tender Love Home Services program. They can also learn new skills.
Besides the new residential buildings, the development would include a clubhouse and commercial space.
The commercial area would offer services for individuals living in the community, said Ann Parker, of Tender Love Home Services. That could include a hair salon, she said.