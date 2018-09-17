MERRILLVILLE —The town has a better perception of what could be offered at a new community center and what it could cost to bring the project to fruition.
Parks Director Jan Orlich said latest plans for the facility call for three full gymnasiums and several multipurpose rooms to be offered there.
The facility is projected to be about 90,000 square feet, and early cost estimates for construction is about $20 million, Orlich said.
She stressed the cost estimate is preliminary and could adjust based on any changes that could be made to plans.
An option that could change the cost is the potential to include a pool at the center.
Town Council President Richard Hardaway said the installation of a pool would add about $5.5 million to the project. Annual insurance costs for it would be about $10,000.
He said those expenses don't include maintenance costs and personnel to operate the pool.
Hardaway said there are mixed feelings from council members about whether a pool should be incorporated in the facility because of the cost, but the option is “still on the table.”
The community center would open up opportunities for the Parks Department to expand on programming. In addition to the activities offered there, the multipurpose rooms could be rented for banquets, Orlich said.
The municipality isn't the only entity that could operate there.
Orlich said a youth organization has expressed interest in using space at the facility for programs. There also have been discussions with a local health care provider about the possibility of it providing services at the site.
Orlich said the town hasn't determined how those entities would contribute to the costs of the facility.
The center would need to be larger if the health care provider joins the initiative, and its total size would surpass 100,000 square feet if that happens, Orlich said.
As town officials continue to review all of the options for the community center, it hasn't yet been determined how construction will be funded.
Orlich said she is exploring several options, including potential grant opportunities. Merrillville also is hoping to attract donors for the initiative.
Hardaway said Merrillville will start focusing on how it will approach a capital campaign, and a construction timeline for the center likely won't be established until the town knows how the facility will be funded.
Although there are still several undecided aspects associated with the project, it's certain Merrillville has targeted the former Y&W theater site in the 6600 block of Broadway as the ideal location for the center.
Merrillville acquired one parcel in that area. The lot, which was purchased from Tech Federal Credit Union, cost $141,283.
Town officials continue to work to acquire six other parcels that make up the former theater site.
Those parcels make up a total of about 28 acres and have a price tag of about $660,000. Officials have said Merrillville could close on the sale with Triex Development, the owner of the six lots, in coming months.
Redevelopment funding was used to purchase the Tech Federal parcel and will be used for the acquisition of the Triex property, town officials said.