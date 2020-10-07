Merrillville schools continue food program

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corp. will continue its summer food program because of an extended waiver provided by the USDA.

Free breakfasts and lunches are available to families with children 18 years of age and younger twice a week until further notice.

On Mondays, parents can pick up three breakfasts and three lunches per child; on Thursdays, parents can pick up four breakfasts and four lunches per child. No identification is required.

Children do not have to be present for adults to pick up meals. Children do not have to be school-age, and families are not required to pick up meals at the schools their children attend.

Drive-thru pickups are available from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following Merrillville schools:

Fieler Elementary School, 407 W. 61st Ave., Door C;

Iddings Elementary School, 7249 Van Buren St., Door L;

Merrillville Intermediate School, 1400 W. 61st Ave., back of the school between loading dock and Door F;

Miller Elementary School, 5901 Waite St., Door A;

Pierce Middle School, 199 E.70th St., west of Door 3;