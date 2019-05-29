MERRILLVILLE – Town officials continue to have a goal of starting construction this year for the community center project.
Action taken by the Redevelopment Commission and Town Council keeps the municipality on a path to accomplish that task.
Merrillville leaders have been discussing pursuing two bond issues totaling close to $23 million to fund the community center construction. Both of the panels have approved initial resolutions to issue debt for the project in the 6600 block of Broadway.
“This is the very first step in a long process,” said Bob Swintz, a town financial adviser.
Public hearings on the bonds could take place June 25 and July 9. If all aspects of the bond process advance as scheduled, it could be finalized in September, Swintz said.
One of the bonds will involve the Merrillville Road tax increment financing district. Besides supporting the bond resolution, the Redevelopment Commission also approved a resolution to add the community center property into that TIF area. That matter will go before the Plan Commission and Town Council before it heads back to the Redevelopment Commission for final action, Swintz said.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said design work continues for the 100,000-square-foot community center. Potential amenities include administration offices, a fitness center, gymnasium, walking track, rock climbing wall, event center and community room. There also have been discussions of adding a path to the property so nearby residential areas could easily access the site.
Pettit said a private volleyball club also remains interested in purchasing a portion of the town's Broadway property so the club could construct an athletic facility adjacent to the community center.
The volleyball club's project, which could cost between $3 million and $4 million, would require approval from the Plan Commission before construction could start, town officials said.
The process of selling the land could take months.
Although a deal hasn't been finalized, Pettit hopes the Plan Commission could begin reviewing details for the volleyball development in July.