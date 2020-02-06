Merrillville students win in MLK Jr. essay contest
urgent

Merrillville students win in MLK Jr. essay contest

{{featured_button_text}}
Merrillville students win in MLK Jr. essay contest

Pictured at the church front from left: Jalaya Teamer, Ta'Lisa McDowell, Isaiah Vorice, Nariah Williams; back row: Merrillville Community School Corporation Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Marnita Taylor, MHS Principal Michael Krutz and Pierce Principal LaFonda Morris.

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE —Merrillville High School senior Isaiah Vorice took first place in the high school category of the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest, winning $500.

In addition, Pierce Middle School students won all three places in the contest's middle school category: First place, $300, eighth-grader Ta'Lisa McDowell; second place, $100, seventh-grader Jalaya Teamer; third place, $50, eighth-grader Nariah Williams.

The contest, sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Ecumenical Committee, required entrants to write their essays based on this MLK quote “Give us the ballot, and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights.”

The winners accepted their awards at the New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Gary on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts