Merrillville tables disaster stipend ordinance

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council wants a clearer understanding of its finances before it decides if it will provide a weekly disaster pay stipend to front line employees.

The Town Council on Tuesday tabled an ordinance that would issue additional pay for Merrillville police officers, firefighters and some civilian employees who are required to work at the Police Department amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now we’re in kind of a financial unknown, tax payments are going to come in later than we planned,” Council President Rick Bella said.

He referred to Hoosiers being given a 60-day grace period to pay the first installment of their property tax bills without penalty. The delay is in response to COVID-19.

The town’s ordinance, if adopted, would provide an additional $100 per week to each Merrillville sworn police officer and firefighter.

A additional $50 per week stipend would be provided to civilian Police Department employees who are required to work from the station at Town Hall.

If the ordinance is adopted, Merrillville would provide the stipend until the ongoing public health disaster emergency in the state has expired or for financial reasons.