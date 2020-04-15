Merrillville tables disaster stipend ordinance

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council wants a clearer understanding of its finances before it decides if it will provide a weekly disaster pay stipend to front line employees.
The Town Council on Tuesday tabled an ordinance that would issue additional pay for Merrillville police officers, firefighters and some civilian employees who are required to work at the Police Department amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Right now we’re in kind of a financial unknown, tax payments are going to come in later than we planned,” Council President Rick Bella said.
He referred to Hoosiers being given a 60-day grace period to pay the first installment of their property tax bills without penalty. The delay is in response to COVID-19.
The town’s ordinance, if adopted, would provide an additional $100 per week to each Merrillville sworn police officer and firefighter.
A additional $50 per week stipend would be provided to civilian Police Department employees who are required to work from the station at Town Hall.
If the ordinance is adopted, Merrillville would provide the stipend until the ongoing public health disaster emergency in the state has expired or for financial reasons.
Town leaders are in the midst of addressing a budgeting error involving the Police Department’s payroll, and that also could affect the possibility of offering the stipend.
Bella said line items within the Police Department's budget were short by hundreds of thousands of dollars this year, but officials have a plan to address the situation.
He said the town can transfer funding from various line items to cover $246,000 of the shortfall. The remaining amount, about $287,000, will come from town administration line items.
Bella said he is uncertain how the budgeting issue happened. It occurred prior to him taking office this year.
“It slipped through some how,” Bella said.
Another financial matter before the council is a new contract the council continues to negotiate with Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168. Officers are seeking raises in the new agreement.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk said the town will continue reviewing the potential stipend to determine how the council could act on the matter.
“This will give us some breathing room to really investigate where we are financially,” Bella said after the ordinance was tabled. “We can revisit this topic later on.
