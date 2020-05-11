Merrillville targets June 1 opening of town facilities

MERRILLVILLE — Town leaders have targeted June 1 to reopen municipal facilities to the public.
Town Manager Patrick Reardon said that while the town could have opened Monday, officials will wait to make sure the town is prepared.
“I'm not in a hurry to reopen,” Reardon said. “The general public has not been storming our doors demanding service.”
He said no town employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and he won't put them at risk by opening too quickly.
“I don't want to stumble now, so if that means that we wait a little bit longer to reopen, so be it,” Reardon said.
Merrillville is creating many guidelines that must be followed once town offices are open to the public.
Anyone entering a town facility will first have their temperature taken. If it's too high, they will be asked to leave.
Everyone in the facility must wear a mask and cleanse their hands with sanitizer before entering. If they don't have a mask, one will be provided to them.
Staff will go through the same protocols as the public.
Signage will be posted in town offices so staff and visitors know what's required.
Town leaders also seem receptive to having all Merrillville employees and elected officials tested for COVID-19 before the offices open to the public.
When Town Hall opens, hours are expected to be limited to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday.
“It's a good start, and we'll take it from there,” Councilwoman Marge Uzelac said.
Council President Rick Bella said there are bailiffs from Town Court who are willing to work additional hours, and they could greet people coming in and ensure they are following the guidelines.
“They could also kind of provide security,” Gibson said.
Besides the new guidelines and reduced hours, Merrillville is taking other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Reardon said glass partitions are being installed in all Merrillville offices, and that work is expected to be done by May 18.
“They'll provide more than adequate protection for staff and the public,” Reardon said.
He also indicated they will be built so they can be easily removed if necessary.
He said the most extensive work will take place in the clerk-treasurer's office. That area will be completely enclosed, and a door will be added.
Reardon said Merrillville also is exploring the possibility of offering the ability to make different payments on the municipality's website.
Councilman Leonard White said that could reduce traffic at Town Hall.
“Which would probably make us a lot safer, actually,” White said.
Gibson said Merrillville would delay offering passport services when Town Hall opens.
She also said her office initially could be closed to the public on Fridays, but staff would be there to collect deposits and handle other tasks.
“We're doing it for social distancing purposes,” she said.
Some officials oppose that proposal. They believe it's necessary to keep it open for continuity and to take in potential revenue.
It hasn't been determined when Town Court cases would start to be heard again, but steps have been taken to ensure social distancing is practiced in the court chambers, officials said.
Town panels will continue to conduct meetings online. Visit merrillville.in.gov for information about upcoming sessions and for updates about town operations.
