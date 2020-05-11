Merrillville targets June 1 opening of town facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERRILLVILLE — Town leaders have targeted June 1 to reopen municipal facilities to the public.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon said that while the town could have opened Monday, officials will wait to make sure the town is prepared.

“I'm not in a hurry to reopen,” Reardon said. “The general public has not been storming our doors demanding service.”

He said no town employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and he won't put them at risk by opening too quickly.

“I don't want to stumble now, so if that means that we wait a little bit longer to reopen, so be it,” Reardon said.

Merrillville is creating many guidelines that must be followed once town offices are open to the public.

Anyone entering a town facility will first have their temperature taken. If it's too high, they will be asked to leave.

Everyone in the facility must wear a mask and cleanse their hands with sanitizer before entering. If they don't have a mask, one will be provided to them.

Staff will go through the same protocols as the public.

Signage will be posted in town offices so staff and visitors know what's required.