Kicking Out Gun Violence Sneaker Gala

WHAT: Sneaker ball featuring Hotrod and host Zach Boog

WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 6 p.m.)

WHERE: Marquette Park Pavilion, 1 N. Grand Blvd. in Gary

WHY: Proceeds will be used for the I Am Them Hope Youth Center

HOW: Tickets are available for $40 at Mic Check Records, 1108 Broadway in Gary, or at Eventbrite (search "Kicking Out Gun Violence Sneaker Gala"); for more information, contact Aaliyah Stewart at 408-444-0850