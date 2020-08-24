Merrillville wants adjustments to housing proposal

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials are seeking adjustments to plans for new homes on Wilson Place.
Reliable Properties is seeking four-lot subdivision approval of a one-acre parcel, but Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said a retention area is necessary if the company intends to move forward with the construction of single-family homes on the land in the 7400 block of Wilson Place.
“We recommend that (they) eliminate one of the lots to create retention,” King said.
Representatives for the project didn't attend the Tuesday Plan Commission session, but they submitted a letter requesting a deferral on the subdivision request.
The commission will continue discussing the proposal in a workshop on Sept. 1, and the panel could consider taking action on the subdivision request during its Sept. 15 regular meeting.
Besides drainage, there are other potential issues regarding the project.
Commissioner Brian Dering said the property was designated as a park when the existing residential neighborhood was developed decades ago.
He questioned if the town could authorize the subdivision request because the property had the park designation.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff is reviewing the situation to determine how the town can proceed with the matter.
“I think we'll have to be patient until our (September) workshop,” said Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, the Plan Commission president.
When the commission began discussing the proposed project last month, a representative from Reliable Properties said the business examined the history of the property before acquiring it, and there are no documents indicating the parcel could only be used as a park.
Dering said he's also concerned about an existing storm drain that runs through the one-acre parcel.
He said it would need to be moved before home construction could take place, and he asked town officials if that's feasible.
“It can be done,” King said. “Anything's possible.”
