Merrillville wants adjustments to housing proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials are seeking adjustments to plans for new homes on Wilson Place.

Reliable Properties is seeking four-lot subdivision approval of a one-acre parcel, but Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said a retention area is necessary if the company intends to move forward with the construction of single-family homes on the land in the 7400 block of Wilson Place.

“We recommend that (they) eliminate one of the lots to create retention,” King said.

Representatives for the project didn't attend the Tuesday Plan Commission session, but they submitted a letter requesting a deferral on the subdivision request.

The commission will continue discussing the proposal in a workshop on Sept. 1, and the panel could consider taking action on the subdivision request during its Sept. 15 regular meeting.

Besides drainage, there are other potential issues regarding the project.

Commissioner Brian Dering said the property was designated as a park when the existing residential neighborhood was developed decades ago.

He questioned if the town could authorize the subdivision request because the property had the park designation.