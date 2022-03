1 dead in Merrillville crash with unknown circumstances, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities are investigating a crash after a man died of his injuries following a wreck early Saturday.

At 3:15 a.m. Saturday Merrillville officers were called to a crash in the 5500 block of Georgia Street for a traffic accident.

When patrol officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into several tress and bushes, said Merrillville Police Department Asst. Chief Kosta Nuses.

First responders found the driver of the vehicle suffering from severe injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The driver was later pronounced dead by medical staff. His identity has not yet been released.

This case is under active investigation by Merrillville detectives.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is asked to contact Detective Matt Vasel at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531, extension 363.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.