CROWN POINT — A woman who was shot and killed Thursday behind a Menards has been identified as Ashley Bitikofer, 34, of Portage, the Lake County coroner's office said Saturday.

Dejuan Boyd McIntyre was arrested Friday and charged Saturday with murder and attempted murder, Merrillville police Cmdr. Matthew Vasel said.

Detectives identified McIntyre through witness statements and evidence collection, and obtained and executed a search warrant for his Gary home. Upon seeing officers and Merrillville's Tactical Apprehension Squad enter his home, McIntyre surrendered to police.

He is in custody at the Lake County Jail.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to the home-improvement store, 6300 Mississippi St., where they found a man shot near the entrance. Medics arrived a short time later and began treating him, Vasel said. He was transported by helicopter to a Chicago hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Saturday.

Officers continued to search the area and located Bitikofer, who was dead from a gunshot wound.

McIntyre and Bitikofer were supposedly in a "tumultuous" relationship that had ended a few weeks prior, Vasel said.

The shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3531, ext. 349, or avanrite@merrillville.in.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

