Accolades for Azariah: Merrillville resident named Indiana State Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs

"Now, she'll move on to the 13-state Midwest Regional Youth of the Year competition," Martin said. "There are five different regions in the U.S. of Boys and Girls Clubs. If she wins the regional competition, she'll be one of five national finalists."

Martin said the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana have had three national finalists overall throughout the years of the competition. Winners have been David Lillard of Gary; Amy Gley of Cedar Lake; and Tamika Mallett of East Chicago.

Avery said her involvement with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana started as "just a place to go after school."

"Because both of my parents worked in Illinois, it just became my home." Now, Avery is on the junior staff at the Merrillville Boys & Girls Club. She assists the staff with projects from helping with homework to aiding them with various activities.

"I'm a helping hand," Avery said. She's been a member of the junior staff for the past four years.

Avery is the daughter of Nashun and Anthony Avery of Merrillville.

Avery said the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana means a great deal to her.