 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Aerospace company buys former Fieldhouse property

  • 0
Aerospace company buys former Fieldhouse building

The construction pace remains at AmeriPlex at the Crossroads. An aerospace company has bought the former Fieldhouse building in the business park.

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The former Fieldhouse facility has a new owner that intends to invest millions in the town and bring dozens of jobs to the community.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Midwest Aerospace Casting acquired the building in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues.

“The parent company, if you will, Chicago Magnesium, is long-standing, actively involved in working with NASA, certainly the aerospace industry,” Reardon said.

He said the firm is expanding into Merrillville from Illinois, and Midwest Aerospace will invest about $6 million in the first phase of the project.

“That investment consists of building acquisition, building renovation and equipping of that building,” Reardon said.

He said the company is expected to retain about 25 jobs and create another 20 positions in the initial phase. Reardon said there will be manufacturing positions and “good, competitive wages” will be offered. Midwest Aerospace will participate in the town’s job fair that runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

People are also reading…

To assist the company, the Town Council unanimously approved an economic development agreement that will provide a financial incentive of up to $375,000 to Midwest Aerospace.

Tax abatement had been considered, but town officials believe the direct financial support is the best option.

“If you look at the tax abatement, overtime, this up to $375,000 is less than what that projected tax abatement savings would be over 10 years,” Reardon said.

Reardon said the incentive “must be earned” by Midwest Aerospace, and it will be distributed as the company accomplishes objectives in the economic development agreement. That includes making certain investments in the property.

Reardon said the business compliments the warehousing, distribution and manufacturing operations that are already in AmeriPlex and planned for the business park.

Merrillville “staff feels this is a home run,” Reardon said. “This is exactly the kind of company that we really want to bring.”

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Development strong in Merrillville

Development strong in Merrillville

Amazon invested more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for a delivery station built on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. The 141,000-square-foot delivery station opened in August.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Juneteenth celebrated on PNW campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts