Albanese aims to expand operations

"All those purchases are contingent upon us getting the rezoning," Dragon said.

Future plans, although now just conceptual, include construction of a distribution building, the addition of loading docks and an increase in its manufacturing area, Vinzant said.

"There are no specific plans yet. They (Albanese) are laying the groundwork for future plans," Vinzant said.

Vinzant said there are two basic questions the Plan Commission wants addressed and that includes a proposed 150-foot-high high building which could be used for storage of pallets for shipping.

Planners want to determine where that building would be located.

A second issue, that concerns planners, is what percentage of the property will be left green.

Those issues and others will be discussed at the special meeting, Vinzant said.

In addition to seeking the PUD request, Dragon brought up at the Plan Commission residential complaints Albanese has received since the new water infiltration system was installed.

"I'd be glad to talk," Dragon said.