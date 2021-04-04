Albanese aims to expand operations

HOBART — Albanese Confectionery Group, producer of the "World's Best Gummies," is looking to expand its operations once again.
James Dragon, director of engineering for Albanese, came to the Hobart Plan Commission seeking a planned unit development (PUD) designation for proposed light manufacturing for 44 acres to the south and to the east of the business at 5441 E. Lincoln Highway.
"It's all conceptual now," Dragon said of future plans.
The Plan Commission, citing additional questions it needs answered, tabled the request.
The Plan Commission, with Dragon in agreement, said it will hold a yet-to-be scheduled special meeting to address issues prior to the Hobart City Council meeting on April 21.
The City Council will have to grant final approval on the request, City Councilman David Vinzant, D-4th, said.
Vinzant, who also serves on the Plan Commission and chaired the meeting on Thursday, said the PUD is requested because Albanese is in the process of acquiring land to grow that is now zoned for other uses, including residential and planned business park district.
Dragon told planners the land Albanese hopes to purchase for its future expansion includes 11 acres along 83rd Avenue on which there are currently houses.
"All those purchases are contingent upon us getting the rezoning," Dragon said.
Future plans, although now just conceptual, include construction of a distribution building, the addition of loading docks and an increase in its manufacturing area, Vinzant said.
"There are no specific plans yet. They (Albanese) are laying the groundwork for future plans," Vinzant said.
Vinzant said there are two basic questions the Plan Commission wants addressed and that includes a proposed 150-foot-high high building which could be used for storage of pallets for shipping.
Planners want to determine where that building would be located.
A second issue, that concerns planners, is what percentage of the property will be left green.
Those issues and others will be discussed at the special meeting, Vinzant said.
In addition to seeking the PUD request, Dragon brought up at the Plan Commission residential complaints Albanese has received since the new water infiltration system was installed.
"I'd be glad to talk," Dragon said.
Several neighbors on 83rd Avenue, including Roxie Banks, told planners the noise from the water infiltration plant was not acceptable.
Banks, who submitted her complaints in a letter to the Plan Commission, said the noise around March 18 was a constant drone and made her windows rattle.
Dragon apologized for the situation and said there is a major attempt to get the problem remedied.
"I want to apologize. It wasn't supposed to happen," Dragon said.
Dragon said silencers are being put in place in hopes of remedying the problem.
"We've been working diligently to reduce the sound. I will be doing a complete noise study," Dragon said.