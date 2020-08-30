American Pride Blood Drive honors military, first responders

The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive on Friday, but the organization was unable to continue the drive on Saturday because of a staffing shortage, Bilski said.

Jason Bradburn, an organizer of the event, was pleased with the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride, although the event faced some unexpected changes on Saturday.

He hopes the event will experience some growth when it takes place again next year.

The American Pride Blood Drive and Ride was developed because Leon's Triathlon was unable to take place this year because of COVID-19.

Leon’s Triathlon was founded in 1983 by Hobart native Leon Wolek, and it also honors veterans and active service members.

Bilski said he understands it was necessary to cancel the triathlon because of the pandemic, “but we didn't want this to fall to the side.”

“This is a great opportunity for us to say thanks to all of our first responders and pay tribute to our veterans,” Bilski said.

Wolek was thankful for the support to spread the message of his triathlon.

He said Friday night was special when a massive U.S. flag was flown above those at the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride.