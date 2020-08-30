American Pride Blood Drive honors military, first responders

MERRILLVILLE — U.S. flags filled the Teamsters Local 142 site as the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride continued Saturday, supporting and honoring military members and first responders.
“Nothing shows patriotism more than our flag, so that's what we're here for,” Ted Bilski, president of Local 142, said of the event that set out to recognize the contributions made by veterans, active military and first responders.
Live music performed by veterans groups filled the air as visitors walked the grounds to view the Indiana Fallen Heroes traveling memorial and get an up-close look at the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter and tactical vehicles.
“It's a good community outreach thing,” Bilski, a Lake County Councilman, said of the two-day event. “It's a good thing.”
Members of the Hobart police K-9 unit put on a small show to demonstrate how the department uses the unit for narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension.
The Merrillville Fire Department also ripped into vehicles with heavy lifesaving tools to showcase how the department rescues victims in major accidents.
An all-veteran sky diving team was scheduled to take to the sky Saturday, but strong winds prevented them from providing an aerial performance.
The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive on Friday, but the organization was unable to continue the drive on Saturday because of a staffing shortage, Bilski said.
Jason Bradburn, an organizer of the event, was pleased with the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride, although the event faced some unexpected changes on Saturday.
He hopes the event will experience some growth when it takes place again next year.
The American Pride Blood Drive and Ride was developed because Leon's Triathlon was unable to take place this year because of COVID-19.
Leon’s Triathlon was founded in 1983 by Hobart native Leon Wolek, and it also honors veterans and active service members.
Bilski said he understands it was necessary to cancel the triathlon because of the pandemic, “but we didn't want this to fall to the side.”
“This is a great opportunity for us to say thanks to all of our first responders and pay tribute to our veterans,” Bilski said.
Wolek was thankful for the support to spread the message of his triathlon.
He said Friday night was special when a massive U.S. flag was flown above those at the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride.
“All I could think about was all the sacrifice,” Wolek said.
He expressed his gratitude to all who have served the country.
“Grateful, thankful and just nothing but the best,” Wolek said.
