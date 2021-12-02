Anne Collins, original Merrillville Town Board member, dies at 87

MERRILLVILLE — As the town nears its 50th anniversary, the community has lost a founding member of the municipality.

Anne Collins died Nov. 25. She was 87.

“She was instrumental in a lot of things that happened in Merrillville since its inception,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.

Collins was among residents who worked to incorporate Merrillville as a town. After their efforts led to the town forming on Dec. 30, 1971, Collins was among the seven people selected for the first Town Board.

In a 2016 interview, Collins recalled serving on the initial Town Board as “an incredible experience.” At that time, she said each of the initial Town Board members “had a special talent and genuine concern” for the municipality.

Collins was “quite involved in many things going on in the town, and she will certainly be missed,” Bella said. “And we sure appreciate everything that her and her family have done for the town of Merrillville.”

Merrillville is planning a Dec. 11 event for the town’s 50th anniversary, and Bella said the community will honor her “the best we can” during that event.