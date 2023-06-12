MERRILLVILLE — “I’m not in a closet anymore,” Principal Lisa Gutierrez told visitors Monday.

Her new office at Aquinas Catholic Community School is among several additions.

In what may be reflective of a national trend in Catholic education, Aquinas is celebrating expansion in enrollment and its physical plant.

Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Catholic Diocese of Gary joined with other officials Monday for the dedication of the $3 million expansion at the elementary school on the grounds of Holy Martyrs parish.

Aquinas, which has seen a 37% increase in enrollment since 2017, has undergone a renovation project that includes:

Upgrades to the school’s front entrance and front office.

Two new classrooms.

A new space to accommodate students with additional learning needs.

“This is great. We’re getting more room,” said seventh-grader Maria Gonzalez, 12.

“They’re making more room for teachers," said fifth-grader Angel Gonzalez, 11, Maria’s brother.

The expansion received funding from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, Bruce and Beth White, parishioners of Holy Martyrs, and Big Shoulders Fund of Northwest Indiana.

McClory called the project an “awesome and wonderful accomplishment,” praising the school community for maintaining classes during construction.

To families, the bishop said the expanded school represents a “commitment to you and positive Catholic education. We see the growth of the school as a sign of hope for the community.”

Construction began a year ago. But Dan Kozlowski, executive manager of Big Shoulders, said the project began three years ago, when Big Shoulders officials met with Gutierrez and learned of her vision for the school’s future.

Gutierrrez recalled that the school, which opened in 1966, once featured portable classrooms: “For the first time, we’re able to serve 10 grades in a beautiful building.”

Now, students and staff will not have to go through the “wind tunnel” that separated the parish hall and former school building.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the blessing of all this,” the principal said. “This is beyond anyone’s expectations.”

Aquinas isn't alone in its growth. The National Catholic Educational Association reports that enrollment has increased for the second year in a row. The trend began with a 3.8% increase in 2021-22, coming out of the pandemic, and rose by 0.3% the next year to nearly 1.7 million children attending Catholic schools.

The NCEA also reports an increase is diversity in Catholic school enrollment, with 23.1% of students coming from a racial minority. That includes 19.3% Hispanic, 22% of other faiths, and 6.9% with special needs.

Aquinas finished the school year with 210 students in preschool through eighth grades. Gutierrez said the number of enrollees for the fall is at 220, and that could swell to 240.

According to Private School Review, 88% of Aquinas’ enrollment reflects students of color.

Gutierrez, who has been at Aquinas for seven years, noted that nearly every student is receiving an Indiana Choice Scholarship, or voucher. But “growth is not about vouchers. We offer a positive Catholic school culture. This is a joyous, beautiful place that is in line with Catholic teaching.”

In a diocese with 20 schools, the Aquinas expansion may be the first major school project since the opening of St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso in 2006.

Beth White cited several positive changes at Aquinas in addition to the expansion: a school lunch program, food deliveries to school families during the pandemic, and the implementing of social and emotional issues to the curriculum.

Working with Big Shoulders Fund, the Whites — Bruce died of cancer in January — have given $16 million to Diocese of Gary schools over 10 years.

White cited a strong sense of community: “A community doesn’t just happen. A building is just a building. It’s what’s inside that really makes the difference.”

Joshua Hale, president and CEO of Big Shoulders Fund, said the ceremonial ribbon-cutting is “the start of something not the end.”

He pointed to hard work, a community voice, visionary leadership and generosity paving the way for this project.

Title 1 teacher Megan Anderson is in her third year at Aquinas. Her new room “means everything. We can do more in small groups and work with children who need extra support in math and reading.”

Tana Harris, whose daughter Heaven, 6, will enter first grade, cited increased security. “More kids can come in and out, and it’s more welcoming,” she said.

For Tereika Butler, whose daughter Lexi, 9, is a fourth-grader, “this is exciting. It’s all in one building. Kids don’t have to go outside anymore.”