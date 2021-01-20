Aunt Millie’s facility expected in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — An Aunt Millie’s distribution and retail facility has the town’s support for a second time.
The Plan Commission unanimously gave its approval for an updated layout for an 18,000-square-foot building proposed for property near Mississippi Street and 69th Avenue.
Plans for the distribution and retail facility first went before the commission in 2013, and the panel at that time authorized the development.
Aunt Millie’s President John Popp later decided to delay the initiative for economic reasons, said Gary Torrenga, an engineer for the project.
Councilman Shawn Pettit, a commission member, said he asked for and received a commitment letter from Popp indicating the project will advance in Merrillville.
“If this goes through the Plan Commission, I want to see building permits in (the town’s Planning and Building Department) immediately,” Pettit said.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said project representatives have indicated they want to obtain permits as soon as possible. Once started, it could take about seven to eight months to build the structure.
Pettit said the Aunt Millie’s property is in close proximity to several union headquarters in Merrillville. He told representatives to “keep in mind who your neighbors are” when choosing who will build the facility.
“This has got to be as much a union job as it can be,” Pettit said.
Project representatives said they have already inquired about union contractors.
As the commission considered approving the layout, they were told plans are similar to what was submitted in 2013.
Torrenga said the size of the structure was reduced from 22,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet.
He said an area fronting Mississippi Street will serve as retail space and the rear of the structure will be the distribution location.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said town engineering and stormwater officials reviewed the plans, and they have given their approval of the layout.
“Everything has been addressed,” King said.
Pettit said the Aunt Millie’s property consists of two lots, and the distribution and retail building will be constructed on one of the parcels.
“There’s no plans for lot two at this time,” Pettit said.
