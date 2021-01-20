Aunt Millie’s facility expected in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — An Aunt Millie’s distribution and retail facility has the town’s support for a second time.

The Plan Commission unanimously gave its approval for an updated layout for an 18,000-square-foot building proposed for property near Mississippi Street and 69th Avenue.

Plans for the distribution and retail facility first went before the commission in 2013, and the panel at that time authorized the development.

Aunt Millie’s President John Popp later decided to delay the initiative for economic reasons, said Gary Torrenga, an engineer for the project.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, a commission member, said he asked for and received a commitment letter from Popp indicating the project will advance in Merrillville.

“If this goes through the Plan Commission, I want to see building permits in (the town’s Planning and Building Department) immediately,” Pettit said.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said project representatives have indicated they want to obtain permits as soon as possible. Once started, it could take about seven to eight months to build the structure.