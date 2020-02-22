Bears and babies make for winning combination at Safe Haven fundraiser

MERRILLVILLE — Put a former wide receiver, defensive tackle and safety on the football field, and your team is somewhat incomplete. Ask those same players to support a local charity, and you have a champion.
Former Chicago Bears Gene Schroeder, Steve "Mongo" McMichael and Doug Plank lent their support to a benefit Friday for the new Safe Haven baby box in Crown Point.
Sponsored by First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, Crown Point Fire-Rescue and others, the event at Karma’s Cigar Bar supported a program that has already saved one young life.
“These are God’s babies, and tonight we feel they are our babies,” said the Rev. Mark Wilkins, pastor at First United Methodist.
Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane reported the baby box at the downtown fire station opened in November and welcomed its first tenant shortly thereafter. In what the chief described as a fairy tale, that baby soon had a new home, as a couple seeking to start a family adopted the child.
The Crown Point site is the fourth baby box location in Northwest Indiana, joining Chesterton, Michigan City and East Chicago. Two more baby boxes are coming to Hobart and Portage.
“It’s important to have these spaced throughout the region,” Crane said, “so people have the option to get away from their home area so they don’t feel surrounded.”
The baby box has two alarms, one that goes off when the box is opened, and the other, having a 60-second delay, alerts officials when an infant is placed inside. Once the box is closed, it can only be opened from inside, Crane explained.
Two of the Bears, McMichael and Plank, may be better known to fans from recent football history. Schroeder played for George Halas from 1951 to 1957, earning All-Pro as a wide receiver his first two seasons.
A St. John resident soon to turn 91, Schroeder shrugged off the Google report that he had died in 1975.
“Anything for the police or fire departments or veterans, I’m always available,” said Schroeder, recalling a game in which he had four catches for 150 years and two touchdowns. That’s second best in Bears history for average yards per catch in a game.
Plank played safety for the Bears from 1975-82 and has coached at the collegiate and professional levels. At defensive tackle, McMichael played for the Bears from 1981 to 1993 and was part of the defense that propelled Chicago to its 1986 Super Bowl victory.
Also attending the benefit were community supporters of the baby box, including Cardinal Stritch Council 4620 of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s organization. Grand Knight Dave Stephenson said his council would continue to support the baby box, bringing a $2,000 check to the fundraiser.
“The Knights of Columbus are all about right to life,” Stephenson said, “and the baby box has made us very happy, excited and proud.”