Two of the Bears, McMichael and Plank, may be better known to fans from recent football history. Schroeder played for George Halas from 1951 to 1957, earning All-Pro as a wide receiver his first two seasons.

A St. John resident soon to turn 91, Schroeder shrugged off the Google report that he had died in 1975.

“Anything for the police or fire departments or veterans, I’m always available,” said Schroeder, recalling a game in which he had four catches for 150 years and two touchdowns. That’s second best in Bears history for average yards per catch in a game.

Plank played safety for the Bears from 1975-82 and has coached at the collegiate and professional levels. At defensive tackle, McMichael played for the Bears from 1981 to 1993 and was part of the defense that propelled Chicago to its 1986 Super Bowl victory.