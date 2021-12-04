Bench trial set in Merrillville Town Court case

MERRILLVILLE — Legal proceedings involving the Merrillville Town Court operations have been ongoing for about a year, but an outcome could be reached in coming months.

Court filings show a bench trial is scheduled to start March 21 in the case.

The Town Council in 2019 decided to shutter the court as of Dec. 31, 2020 for financial reasons. The court was temporary closed in early 2021, but that changed after Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco filed litigation against the council to fight the action.

At the end of January, a preliminary injunction was granted that, in part, called for the Town Council to reinstate the court operations and make any necessary budget adjustments so the court can function.

Although the Town Court was permitted to reopen, it was required to no longer accept new cases and start winding down its operations where feasible. An agreement was later reached in the case to allow the Town Court to again accept ordinance violation cases.

When making the decision to close the Town Court in 2019, officials said the court had been operating in the red by hundreds of thousands of dollars for several years.