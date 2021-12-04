 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bench trial set in Merrillville Town Court case
alert urgent

Bench trial set in Merrillville Town Court case

Merrillville Town Hall
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Legal proceedings involving the Merrillville Town Court operations have been ongoing for about a year, but an outcome could be reached in coming months.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Court filings show a bench trial is scheduled to start March 21 in the case.

The Town Council in 2019 decided to shutter the court as of Dec. 31, 2020 for financial reasons. The court was temporary closed in early 2021, but that changed after Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco filed litigation against the council to fight the action.

At the end of January, a preliminary injunction was granted that, in part, called for the Town Council to reinstate the court operations and make any necessary budget adjustments so the court can function.

Although the Town Court was permitted to reopen, it was required to no longer accept new cases and start winding down its operations where feasible. An agreement was later reached in the case to allow the Town Court to again accept ordinance violation cases.

When making the decision to close the Town Court in 2019, officials said the court had been operating in the red by hundreds of thousands of dollars for several years.

Merrillville Town Court officials are confident they could increase revenues of the department if given the opportunity.

Velazco, who became the Town Court judge at the end of 2019, recently presented the Town Council with a financial summary involving court operations.

It shows the court has handled about 637 cases so far this year because it was permitted to handle ordinance violations again. Velazco’s report also shows the court has generated about $450,000 so far this year.

In comparison, he said the Town Court handled more than 4,500 cases in 2019 and generated about $873,000 in that year.

“Under the same caseload, we should probably be able to generate more than $1 million” each year, Velazco said.

Merrillville holds block party at town hall for residents to celebrate anniversary.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Valparaiso kicks off holiday celebration with Holly Days

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Merrillville considers multiple apartment proposals
Local News

Merrillville considers multiple apartment proposals

  • Updated

Weiss Entities recently announced it wants to demolish the Merrill Point Shopping Center to make way for a $45 million to $50 million redevelopment project to create a 320-unit apartment complex on property near 93rd Avenue and Taft Street

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts