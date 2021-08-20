Boys & Girls Clubs begin pilot program in Merrillville

The town and the Boys & Girls Clubs collaborated for months to bring the program to the community center. Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said the space was offered at no cost to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“The Town Council members believe in our mission and what our programs do to benefit kids and a community,” Smiley said. “The support and commitment from the municipality and the school district is what made this possible for students and families to benefit from club programming in a safe, new, beautiful facility.”

Svetanoff said approving the facility usage agreement fits in with the mission of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and the town has similar agreements in place with a few Merrillville youth sports groups.

Councilman Richard Hardaway has long advocated for a strong Boys & Girls Clubs presence in Merrillville, and is among those excited about the agreement.

He said using space in the community center is on a temporary basis, and the goal is to have a permanent location for the youth organization.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hardaway said.