Boys & Girls Clubs begin pilot program in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Just as Pierce Middle School students returned to the classroom on Wednesday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana launched a pilot program for students there.
The Town Council in a special meeting Wednesday morning approved a facility usage agreement allowing the youth organization to use three community rooms and other aspects of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center for the after-school program for Pierce students.
“This is an exciting day and time for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, the town of Merrillville, Pierce Middle School students, parents and the entire Merrillville community,” said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the local chapter of the youth organization. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is very appreciative of the Town Council’s approved agreement to allow us to use space in the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center for club programming this school year.”
Smiley said up to 50 Pierce students can participate in the after-school activities, which started Wednesday and will be available every day school is in session. So far, 30 members have registered, and the 20 remaining spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Smiley said memberships cost $40 per year.
He said the Merrillville Community School Corp. provides transportation to the community center for program participants.
The town and the Boys & Girls Clubs collaborated for months to bring the program to the community center. Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said the space was offered at no cost to the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“The Town Council members believe in our mission and what our programs do to benefit kids and a community,” Smiley said. “The support and commitment from the municipality and the school district is what made this possible for students and families to benefit from club programming in a safe, new, beautiful facility.”
Svetanoff said approving the facility usage agreement fits in with the mission of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and the town has similar agreements in place with a few Merrillville youth sports groups.
Councilman Richard Hardaway has long advocated for a strong Boys & Girls Clubs presence in Merrillville, and is among those excited about the agreement.
He said using space in the community center is on a temporary basis, and the goal is to have a permanent location for the youth organization.
“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hardaway said.
The council and Redevelopment Commission recently approved resolutions associated with the municipality providing more than $200,000 per year for the next decade to the Boys & Girls Clubs so it can lease space at a new 60,000-square-foot facility the Epic United Volleyball Club plans to construct adjacent to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
The annual payment is similar to education grants the town provides to the Merrillville Community School Corp. each year, and tax increment financing district dollars will be used to provide the funding.
The Boys & Girls Clubs will lease about 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of space at the Epic site and have use of a basketball court there.
Town officials have said it’s possible for Epic to break ground in the fall, and it will take several months before that facility will open.
