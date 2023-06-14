Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co. will conduct bridge work resulting in lane closures on Broadway between 66th Place and 59th Avenue in Merrillville on or after June 19, the state agency has announced.

Broadway, or Indiana 53, will be reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating lane closures through late September for a bridge deck overlay project over Turkey Creek.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area, INDOT said, urging drivers to allow extra time when driving through the area.