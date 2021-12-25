Building pace brisk at AmeriPlex

MERRILLVILLE — As construction concludes for one facility in AmeriPlex at the Crossroads, work is underway for others.

Crow Holdings Industrial recently finished constructing a building that houses Midwest Truck & Auto Parts, Quality Pasta and Precision Turbo/Turbonetics in the business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.

The building is larger than 270,000 square feet, and Crow Holdings is in the midst of constructing another facility of similar size also in AmeriPlex.

“If the tenants keep wanting to come down here, we’ll keep building,” said Jack Rabenn, of Crow Holdings Industrial.

He said the latest building is expected to be finished by March 1, and Crow Holdings is identifying a tenant for the facility.

“The activity has been very strong,” Rabenn said. “We want to keep building down in Merrillville.”

As the Town Council has done with other projects in AmeriPlex, it recently authorized 10-year tax abatement for the Crow Holdings spec facility.

Councilman Shawn Pettit said the incentive is identical to what was granted for Crow Holdings’ other building in the business park.