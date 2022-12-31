Businesses proposed for plaza in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A challenged retail area could see new life in the new year.

Forman Mills and Trader Buck’s Flea Markets are interested in opening locations in Crossroads Plaza, 6110 Broadway.

“There are huge empty spaces in that building, and what we’re attempting to do is fill those with retail users that complement what’s still there,” said Richard Anderson, an attorney representing the owner of the plaza.

A letter of intent has been negotiated for Forman Mills to occupy about 50,000 square feet in the shopping center. The next step is to establish a lease, Anderson said.

Forman Mills, which has a location in Lansing and other sites in the Chicago area, sells clothing, shoes, toys and home goods. The company could employ about 100 people if it opens in Merrillville.

Anderson said Trader Buck’s has a lease in place to use about 30,000 square feet in the plaza.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the company offers affordable booth rentals for local vendors, crafters, resellers and independent sales representatives as well as new stock items.

Trader Buck’s has eight stores in Indiana. It could invest about $75,000 to $100,000 in the property, Shine said.

Crossroads Plaza has been largely vacant for years, so bringing in new businesses could help revitalize the underused site, Shine said.

“I’m hoping 80,000 square feet filled up is going to bring something to this place, too,” Anderson said.

He said leasing space in the plaza has been challenging. Other potential tenants have shown interest in the site, but previous proposals didn’t materialize.

“It’s a problem renting space and it’s a problem getting good tenants,” Anderson said.

Variance-of-use requests would need to be approved before Forman Mills and Trader Buck’s could begin operating in the plaza. That’s because the land for Crossroads Plaza has an industrial zoning.

Anderson said the town gave the land an industrial designation in 2018 at his client’s request.

“The thought was that we could attract industrial users, tear down the entire plaza and build industrial buildings like you see in Hobart,” he said. “That has obviously not occurred.”

The town has the option to revert the land back to commercial zoning. That hasn’t occurred because Merrillville is updating its zoning maps as it works on a new comprehensive plan.

The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals gave favorable recommendations Wednesday to variance-of-use requests sought for the businesses. The matter heads to the Town Council for a final decision, and that panel could consider approval in January.