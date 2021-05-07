Car fire at Merrillville gas station contained to vehicle

MERRILLVILLE — A fire to a car late Thursday at a Luke Oil gas station was contained to the vehicle and caused no injuries, a fire official said.

The fire started accidentally as the driver was filling his car with gas and appeared to have originated in the car's engine compartment, said Merrillville Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lilley.

Merrillville firefighters were called about 7:51 p.m. to the gas station, 7277 Taft St. The fire was extinguished and scene cleared by 8:20 p.m., Lilley said.

The gas station was temporarily closed while first responders and police worked the scene.

