Car fire at Merrillville gas station contained to vehicle

A vehicle caught fire at a gas station in the 7200 block of Taft Street on Thursday night.
A vehicle caught fire at a gas station in the 7200 block of Taft Street Thursday evening.
A vehicle sits on a tow truck after catching fire at a gas station in the 7200 block of Taft Street Thursday evening.
A vehicle caught fire at a gas station in the 7200 block of Taft Street Thursday evening.
A vehicle caught fire at a gas station in the 7200 block of Taft Street Thursday evening.
A vehicle caught fire at a gas station in the 7200 block of Taft Street Thursday evening.
A vehicle caught fire at a gas station in the 7200 block of Taft Street Thursday evening.
MERRILLVILLE — A fire to a car late Thursday at a Luke Oil gas station was contained to the vehicle and caused no injuries, a fire official said.
The fire started accidentally as the driver was filling his car with gas and appeared to have originated in the car's engine compartment, said Merrillville Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lilley.
Merrillville firefighters were called about 7:51 p.m. to the gas station, 7277 Taft St. The fire was extinguished and scene cleared by 8:20 p.m., Lilley said.
The gas station was temporarily closed while first responders and police worked the scene.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alisha Dotson
Allante Farmer
Amber Foy
Anthony Torres
Ariel Ginjauma
Bertha Williams-Austin
Brandon Nicholson
Charles Albright
Clem Laster
Cody Stevens
Corey Ozier
David Alcaraz
David Archer
David Garza
Deandrea Little
Demario Simmons
Demondra Velez
Derrick Marshall
Devan Anderson
Eranzie Smith
Gary Tarr
Gia Beller
Henry Shelton
Holland Margosein
James Chancellor
James Johnson
James Jones
James Landfair
Jason Woods
Javarro Benton
Jeffrey Cade
Johnny Butcher
Jordan Delrio
Joseph Hawkins
Josephine Diorio
Keith Smith
Kenneth Kirk
Keyontae Bradley
Lance Surman
Leah Grentzer
Leon Elliott
Marcell Ellison
MarkianaTaylor
Meagan Steriovski
Michael Tolliver
Monzell Poole
Nicole Clark
Omar King
Rahim Hill
Richard Niemiec
Ronald Conwell
Roosevelt Jones
Russell Jensen
Ryne Kroncke
Santiago Guzman
Shepell Orr
Telvon Tatum
Thomas Allendorf
Thomas Branum
Thomas Brown
Tiyon Riley
Tyreese Lee
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!